Rico cries and Dayane consoles him by talking about the pandemic

Soon after consoling Aline Mineiro, Rico Melquiades, one of the pawns of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), burst into tears in the headquarters’ room and was consoled by Dayane Mello — who is in the field next to Mussunzinho and Bil Araújo. The comedian vented about his experience in reality:

My God, how hard it is to be here. Rich Melquiades

Dayane then countered and consoled Rico talking about the new coronavirus pandemic:

It’s not difficult! This is easy! The hard life is something else. I already told you, we are going through an epic moment in the world, everyone is suffering, sad. Grandpa, grandma, family are over. You haven’t lost anyone in your family, you’re working at the saddest time in the world, you’re earning your money, you’ve managed to achieve great things. Didn’t you want fame? You are famous, you are known! Isn’t that what you wanted? Couldn’t you achieve your things at the most difficult time in life, when the population is suffering a lot out there? Do you have any idea what’s going on in the outside world right now? Dayane Mello

“You’ve looked at everything you have, have you analyzed how big you are in the midst of all this? When you think your life is bad, look at others, look outside, don’t just look inside of you,” continued the model.

Rico continued to nod and calmed down, stopping crying. Dayane then consoled him by stating that the rural reality show will pass quickly.

You never left the family, you stayed away from your mother, your dog, car, house, your sisters, it hurts, it hurts, but two months will pass. Think if you went to the Caribbean with your boyfriend for two months on a trip. What are you going to do, cry, call your mother saying you want to go home? For God’s sake, right. This is a great trip here, think about it. Will end. This is not real life, this is no problem. Problem in life is death, illness, hunger, sadness, pain. This is not real life. Do you understand? That’s the pain. Dayane Mello

“I’m going to take a shower, I’ll be right back,” Rico said, wiping away his tears.

“I’m here, okay? For whatever you need, I’m here,” concluded the model.

