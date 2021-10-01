Rio will apply vaccine against Covid at BRT and subway stations | Rio de Janeiro

From the month of October the city of Rio begins to apply vaccine against Covid in subway and BRT stations. The city’s goal is to reach the population that has not yet taken any dose of the vaccine.

“Now in October we start vaccinating in the subway, BRT to try to capture someone who has not taken the first dose and we intensify the campaign for the second dose and for the booster dose,” said Health Secretary Daniel Soranz.

Also according to him, the second and third doses are also essential. “This booster dose and the second dose will really ensure that we have a much better outlook against Covid and are properly protected,” he said.

95% of inpatients were not vaccinated

The Hospital Ronaldo Gazolla, in Acari, in the North Zone of Rio, will return this Thursday (30) to receive patients suffering from other diseases.

The unit had been exclusively receiving patients with Covid-19 since 2020. Among the 208 admitted with Covid-19 currently, 95% were not vaccinated.

Vaccine passport suspended

On Wednesday, the judge of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro Paulo Rangel, of the 3rd Criminal Chamber, decided to suspend the effects of part of the municipal decree of Rio that required the so-called “vaccination passport” for entry into certain places and establishments.

“A decision like that is regrettable. It has no foundation, no clinical issue. It doesn’t take into account the pandemic moment that we are going through and the importance of the vaccine”, criticized Soranz.