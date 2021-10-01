Roberto de Andrade remembers victory in Derby and says: “Don’t underestimate Corinthians” | corinthians

With the reinforcements recently hired, can Corinthians already “clash” with Atlético-MG, leader of Brasileirão, or with Palmeiras and Flamengo, finalists of the Copa Libertadores?

The question was asked to the director of football at Timão, Roberto de Andrade, this Thursday afternoon and had a confident answer from the top hat.

The manager recalled the Corinthians victory over rival Palmeiras by 2-1, last Saturday, and made fun of some predictions:

– You have to wait for nothing (to find out), the biggest mistake of all is underestimating Corinthians. At the beginning of the championship, the team would be relegated. Now they are asking if the pressure will be great to qualify in the Libertadores. It’s one thing or another, I don’t understand. Don’t underestimate Corinthians, if you don’t remember, last Saturday we won a game from one of the players you mentioned. Discard one, two are left (Palmeiras and Flamengo). game is game. All of you said that Atlético-MG was the favorite, and Palmeiras went there and qualified. Football cannot predict, speak, anticipate, not even those things that will fall, stay, become champions. Everyone has been biting their tongues for a long time, there are people there with only a stub of their tongue – he needled.

Corinthians currently ranks sixth in the Brazilian Nationals, with 33 points, 13 less than leader Galo.

The team’s next commitment is a direct confrontation with Bragantino, fifth placed, on Saturday, at 7pm, at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium.

In this Thursday’s interview, Roberto de Andrade also took a stand against Flamengo’s request for the end of Brasileirão to be postponed. Rubro-Negro and Internacional defend that teams that had players called up for the national team should have their matches rescheduled.

– Corinthians was not informed, no club was actually informed. They are arguing. Flamengo and Inter are the only two that want the championship to go on, no other club does. We have to remember that athletes have been coming since 2020 without vacations, they started the championship sequence at the beginning of 2021. 2022 will have a short calendar due to the World Cup. If the championship prolongs, there is no vacation, it’s not fair. The best thing that could happen was to follow the championship the way it is, each club takes its own loss. They are happy when there is a player called up, they value the athlete, everything has onus and bonuses. To harm 18 clubs because of two? It has to continue normally – declared Roberto de Andrade.

