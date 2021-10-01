Roberto de Andrade says that Avelar continues training and the player’s situation will be reviewed in January

Without being registered by Corinthians in the Brasileirão, Danilo Avelar will remain with the squad of Timão until the end of 2021. The club’s football director, Roberto de Andrade, stated that the athlete’s future will only be reviewed in January 2022.

In a press conference granted this Thursday, Roberto stated that Avelar was not reinstated before the group because he could not act, being released by the club’s doctors more recently.

“He was not reinstated because he was not ready to go into the field. It’s leaving the medical department. Some days you train, others not. This is the situation. Let’s finish the year and, starting in January, let’s see what will happen“, explained Roberto de Andrade.

Also present at the press conference, football manager Alessandro Nunes took advantage of Roberto de Andrade’s response to reaffirm that Danilo Avelar has never ceased to be part of the Corinthians squad.

“Just adding to Roberto’s answer, he was never not integrated. It’s just not registered, but it’s always been integrated. His case was an injury, but it circulates here (in CT) and has the same schedule as the entire cast“, completed Alessandro.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians does not expect to have Avelar, but neither should they terminate the contract due to the fine to be paid. The club would still have until this Thursday to try the loan for Serie B teams, as the second division has this day 30 as the application deadline. As it was not performed, the defender remains on the CT premises.

In October 2020, Avelar had his knee ligament torn in a derby against Santos. The possibility of termination came months later, in June this year, when the athlete was involved in a racist episode in a game online. Last week, the player stated that he would try to win back Corinthians fans and asked for a second chance at the club.

Avelar joined Corinthians on loan until June 2019, but ended up extending his relationship with the club. After finishing 2020 as a starter on the left side, the athlete started to act as a defender, but ended up losing position.

