Rogério Cruz announces immunization of adolescents over 12 years old against Covid-19

Goiânia starts vaccinating adolescents without comorbidities over the age of 12 as of this Friday (October 1st). The announcement was made by Mayor Rogério Cruz in a publication on Twitter, this Thursday morning (30/9). According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), it will be necessary for teenagers to make an appointment through the Municipality 24 Hours application or through the website of the Municipality of Goiânia. Eight stations will be made available for the application of the first dose to this audience.

Upon announcing the expansion of immunization, Mayor Rogério Cruz celebrated the speed of vaccination against Covid-19 in the capital of Goiás. “We are opening vaccination for the 12-year-olds or older. We have already applied the first dose to more than 22 thousand teenagers. With this expansion, we are going to guarantee protection for all the people from Goiás who can be immunized”, posted the mayor when releasing the appointment. To receive the first one from the immunizing agent, it is necessary to present the vaccination card or a document with a photo, in addition to the CPF and proof of address.

The SMS holder, Durval Pedroso, also celebrated the advance of vaccination in Goiânia. “I’m very happy, because we’re going to start vaccinating teenagers at 12 years old, and that means that we’re already vaccinating an entire family: teenagers, parents, grandparents and great-grandparents,” said Pedroso, adding that the public in this age group is very popular. to the schedule. “I want to congratulate them for their engagement, in addition to asking them to reinforce with friends and family the importance of vaccination”, he emphasized.

Balance

According to the Goiânia vaccinometer, 976,365 received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, 599,407 are immunized with the second dose and, of these, 27,178 received the single dose. Until this Thursday, 22,150 teenagers have received the first dose and 10,951 people have received the application of the booster dose in the capital.

Vaccination locations for teenagers – by appointment

– CS Parque Amazônia: Praça José Rodrigues de Morais Neto, s/n, Parque Amazônia

– CS João Braz Industrial Park: Rua Rodrigues Alves left. with Rua Olímpia Q. 52 Lts.14 and 15, João Braz Industrial Park

– Ciams Urias Magalhães: Rua Guajajara between Rua Caritos Madeiras and Rua Paranaíba, s/n, Sector Urias Magalhães

– USF Residencial Itaipu: Rua RI 37 left. with RI 8 and RI 9, Residential Itaipu

– USF Novo Planalto: Rua VM Três, Qd. 95, St. New Plateau

– USF Leste Universitário: Rua 218, Qd. A-02, Lt. 10, s/n – East University Sector

– USF São Francisco: Avenida das Palmeiras, Qd. 89 Lt. 10, Bairro São Francisco

– UPA Novo Mundo: Avenida New York, 667-569, Jardim Novo Mundo.

Mauro Júnio, from the Health editorship