Rui Costa announces postponement of 100% in-person classes in Bahia

Rui Costa has been cautious when putting into practice recovery plan | Photo: Camila Souza | GovBA

It will not be until now that the schools in the state network of Bahia will have 100% in-person classes again. This Thursday, 30, Governor Rui Costa (PT) announced a postponement of plans for the resumption, which was scheduled for the month of October. The justification given was the increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases in recent days.

“The numbers were falling. Up to two thousand cases fell daily. I had already called the Department of Education to start, in October, 100% in-person classes. But unfortunately, to our surprise and dismay, the numbers soared. In 10 days, they rose from 2,000 to 2,700 active cases, which made us put a brake on this release process and let’s wait for what will happen in the next few days,” said Rui in an interview with Rede Bahia.

Rui Costa also indicated that all reopening processes are being evaluated according to statistics, to find the best moment for each resumption.

“Yesterday’s number has already signaled a drop and if next week, the numbers go back to what they were before [2000], and in fall, then yes, we go back to planning the return of 100% in-person classes and other activities, which should also include the return of the public to football stadiums,” added the governor.

According to the latest bulletin from the Department of Health of Bahia (Sesab), Bahia currently has 2,556 people with the virus active. Last Wednesday, 29, there were also 570 cases and three deaths from the disease.



