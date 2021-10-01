Rumor: Konami plans to revive Metal Gear, Castlevania and Silent Hill; remasters and remake of MGS 3

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

The VGC website today released a rumor about possible news from Konami with the company’s return to publishing “premium” games with new titles and remakes of its main franchises, including Metal Gear, Castlevania and silent Hill.

The rumor came from sources on the VGC website who spoke anonymously for not having authorization to publicly discuss the projects. Konami’s major console and PC game releases have become increasingly rare over the past few years, with the developer becoming better known for pachinko machines.

However, after restructuring the company’s development divisions earlier this year, Konami would be focused on reviving its main brands in the premium gaming space (consoles and PC), according to the VGC source.

The first of these titles will be a new Castlevania, which sources described as a “re-imagining” of the series and would currently be in development at Konami’s in-house studio in Japan, with support from local outside studios.

About Metal Gear, there were rumors that Bluepoint would be working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid. However, VGC would have heard that the series would be in the hands of an external studio based in China called Virtuous, which worked on the ports of dark souls and The Outer Worlds to Switch and acted as a support studio in Battlefield 1 and Horizon Zero Dawn.

The project would be a remake that is still in the early stages of development and multiple sources have suggested that instead of the first game, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater would be the game that is undergoing a remake. There were still plans to release remasters of the original games from Metal Gear Solid for modern consoles to set the stage for this larger project, according to the same sources as the VGC.

It’s important to point out that yesterday, following the announcement of Sony’s acquisition of Bluepoint, it was mentioned in an interview by studio president Marco Thrush that Bluepoint’s next project will be an original game and not a remake.

Furthermore, not only had the VGC itself said there were plans to outsource Castlevania and Metal Gear Solid, but Konami producer Shin Murato had mentioned during an interview with JPGames in May this year that they were exploring the possibility of outsource more company franchises after the launch of GetsuFumaDen.

Finally, the VGC corroborated the previous rumor that multiple projects from silent Hill would be in development. One of these projects is in the hands of a “prominent Japanese developer”, something that has already been mentioned before. Additionally, developer Bloober Team had announced a “strategic partnership” with Konami in June of this year.

These decisions by Konami go against the company’s longstanding stance of not authorizing the external development of games from its franchises, which is one of the reasons why previous proposals were never authorized, including a new one. silent Hill by the developer of until dawn, to Supermassive.

However, after the poor performances of internally developed games like Metal Gear Survive and Against: Rogue Corps, the company has become more amenable to hiring outside studios for its core franchises, VGC sources said.