Russia celebrates 1st royal wedding in over a century | World

The heir of the last czar of Russia, who was executed with his family by the Bolsheviks in 1918, celebrated his wedding this Friday (1st) in St. Petersburg, in the presence of European kings.

Grand Duke Georgi Mikhailovich Romanov, 40, married 39-year-old Italian Rebecca Bettarini in St. Isaac’s Cathedral in the heart of the city that was the former imperial capital (Russia’s capital today is Moscow) .

Fifteen hundred people were invited to the wedding, including Queen Sofia of Spain and the deposed king of Bulgaria Simeón II and his wife, Margarita, as well as other representatives of European royal families.

Grand Duke Georgi Mikhailovich Romanov and Victoria Romanovna Bettarini exchange rings during the wedding ceremony at St. Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia, October 1, 2021

Gueorgui Mikhailovich Romanov was born in Madrid and graduated from Oxford. He is the son of Grand Duchess María Romanova, granddaughter of Grand Duke Kirill. Kirill was a cousin of Nicholas II, the last tsar of the Romanov dynasty, who reigned over 300 years in Russia.

shot by the russian revolution

The monarch was overthrown by the Russian revolution and taken prisoner by the Bolsheviks in 1917. The following year, Nicolas II was shot in the Urals, along with his wife, the Empress Alexandra, their four daughters and their son.

They were buried for a long time in a place kept secret by the Soviet regime, but their bodies were eventually taken to St. Petersburg Cathedral in 1998.

They were also canonized in 2000 by the Russian Orthodox Church and officially recognized in 2008 by the Justice as victims of Bolshevism.

Aerial view of St. Isaac's Cathedral, which hosted the wedding of the Grand Duke of Russia, Gueorgui Mikhailovich Romanov, and his Italian bride Victoria Bettarini, in downtown St. Petersburg, Russia, September 30, 2021

Grand Duke Gueorgi Romanov met his fiancee in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, where they both worked for European institutions.

Daughter of a diplomat, Rebecca Bettarini converted to the Orthodox religion so she could marry Romanov and was renamed Victoria Romanovna.

The Russian Grand Duke has been living in Moscow for three years, near the Kremlin (the seat of the Russian government), and claims to be dedicated to charitable projects.

In an interview with the Russian newspaper “Fontanka”, he said that he chose to marry in St. Petersburg for “many reasons”, as the city is “the history of Russia, the history of the Romanov house”.

The Grand Duke of Russia Georgi Mikhailovich Romanov and his fiancee Rebecca Bettarini pose for a photo in Moscow