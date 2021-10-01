This last Wednesday (29) midfielder Claudinho, ex-Red Bull Bragantino, scored his first goal in Champions League, during the rout of the Zenit-RUS per 4 to 0 over the Malmo-SUE, by the group stage, and won much praise from the traditional Spanish newspaper “As” for his performance. In a publication this Thursday (30), the vehicle did not skimp on words to praise the Brazilian.

“Russia has a new emperor. Claudinho became the newest Zenit St. Petersburg czar. The Brazilian took less than two months to become one of the crown jewels of the Russian team,” the newspaper began by saying.

The qualities of the midfielder, who has been playing for the left side of the Russian club’s attack, were also praised by the vehicle.

“He has great technique and creativity to control the ball and even to organize his team. In addition, as he demonstrated in the Champions League, he knows how to finish first in the area,” he concluded.

Since he arrived in Europe, the 24-year-old midfielder has been one of the main highlights of the St. Petersburg team: in seven games, valid for all competitions, he has doubled the net twice and even provided two assists.

Against Malmö, it was his goal that opened the scoring and helped his team win their first victory in the European competition. He arrived from Brazilian football for 15 million euros (R$ 94.3 million in current figures), right after winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.