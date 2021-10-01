In early August, Zenit announced the hiring of Claudinho from Red Bull Bragantino. Less than two months after arriving at the Russian club, the Brazilian has stood out and attracted the attention of the European press. Spanish daily As gave the player plenty of praise, claiming that Claudinho has become the ‘Zenit czar’.

“Russia has a new emperor. Claudinho has become the recent tsar of Zenit St. Petersburg. It took the Brazilian less than two months to become one of the crown jewels of the Russian team,” the newspaper wrote.

The periodical highlighted the athlete’s quick adaptation to the new club. Zenit spent 15 million euros to sign the former Red Bull Bragantino player.

“Without having the soul of a scorer, the striker debuted in the Russian Championship and Champions in less than 10 days. The first goal came in the fifth round of the Russian Championship against Rubin Kazan, and the second in the European competition match against Malmo. that arrived, Claudinho has occupied the left wing, with freedom to move inside”, analyzed As.

“He has great technique and creativity to control the ball and even to organize his team. Also, as he showed at Champions, he knows how to finish first in the area,” continued the newspaper.

As also recalled that Claudinho was one of the highlights of the Brazilian team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.