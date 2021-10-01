Samuel pays in love for Pilar and dumps Zayla on the altar · TV News

A tragedy will unite Samuel (Michel Gomes) and Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in In the Times of the Emperor. After seeing the doctor being shot by Borges (Danilo Dal Farra), the young man will finally give his arm and confess that he still loves her. He will break off his engagement with Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) just a few days before the wedding on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) will ask the boy’s forgiveness after saving Luísa (Mariana Ximenes), who will bleed to death due to a miscarriage. In debt, the noblewoman will finally reveal the affair with Pedro (Selton Mello) to the young woman — who only traveled to the United States because she believed in the infidelity of her then fiance.

Samuel will even be shaken when Pilar kisses him, but he’ll make it clear that he’s not going to break his commitment to Zayla. “If you don’t trust me, you can’t say you love. Please go away. Leave me alone and forget about me. Because I’ve already forgotten you,” he’ll cry.

Michel Gomes’ character will change his mind when he sees Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) give her own blood to save Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) and Jamil (Blaise Musipere) in the scenes that will be shown from the next 12th.

She will be between life and death after being shot by Borges, who will respond with violence to yet another protest by the group Os Guerreiros. Samuel will rush her to the hospital and stay by her side until the end of a delicate surgery.

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in the serial

Very weakened, the protagonist played by Gabriela Medvedovski will go to tears when she sees the engineer declare all his love at the foot of his bed in the health institution.

Determined, he will still look for Zayla to confess that he has never forgotten Pilar and that he will give this love a second chance. With blood in her eyes, and abandoned at the edge of the altar, the seamstress will swear revenge and promise to separate the couple once more.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

