Santa Cruz has 14 winners in the September draw of the Gaucha Invoice – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

The September draw for the Nota Fiscal Gaúcha (NFG) program was held this Thursday, 30, with a special prize of R$ 250,000, in addition to other monthly prizes. From Santa Cruz do Sul, 14 lucky ones were awarded. The winner of the highest value prize, however, is a consumer from the municipality of Canoas, in Greater Porto Alegre. The second prize, of R$ 50 thousand, went to a consumer from the Santa Rosa region.

Three other prizes worth BRL 5,000, 200 prizes worth BRL 1,000 and another 500 prizes worth BRL 500.00 were also drawn. In all, R$765,000 in prizes were distributed, referring to the monthly draw nº 108, with around 19.6 million tickets in the contest. The extraction of participating tickets, from all notes with the inclusion of the CPF of the citizen registered in the program, refers to the tax documents requested in June 2021.

The winners are informed through the registration email, SMS, phone call or by registering the NFG website. Those awarded have up to 90 days to redeem the amounts. To participate in the draws, the consumer must be registered with the NFG and request CPF on the invoice at the time of purchase. With this, participation in the monthly draws is automatic.

The program

The NFG is a program that encourages citizens to request the invoice and, for participation in the draws, request the inclusion of the CPF at the time of issuing the tax document, as well as making them aware of the social importance of the tax. Through the program, consumers compete for cash prizes, social entities (working in the areas of health, education, social assistance and animal protection) they nominate benefit from transfers and participating companies reinforce social responsibility with the State and the gaucho society.

Currently, the NFG has 2 million subscribers, more than 300 thousand registered establishments and more than 3.5 thousand indicated entities. In addition to the monthly draw, there are other types of prizes. One of them is Recipe da Sorte that distributes prizes of R$ 500.00 daily. It is an instant prize that allows the consumer to request the invoice with CPF at the time of purchase and read the QR-Code of the NFC-e (Electronic Consumer Invoice) through the NFG application and checks, at the time, if it was covered. The same note with CPF is valid for the monthly draw.

Another modality recently launched is the Recipe Certa, which will reward citizens who participate in the NFG and request CPF in the bill, whenever there is a real increase in the collection of ICMS from retail trade. Prize money will be distributed quarterly and will follow value ranges depending on the percentage of revenue growth. The citizen’s award will be proportional to purchases with CPF in the invoice made in the last quarter.

Another advantage of participating in the NFG is the IPVA discounts. Drivers can guarantee the maximum discount, which can reach 5% on the tax, by enclosing 150 tax documents or more with CPF. To register, simply access the NFG website or directly in the app on the tablet or smartphone.

