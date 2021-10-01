Santa Maria confirms one more death by Covid-19, and total reaches 824 – Health

Photo: Renan Mattos (Diary)

Santa Maria confirmed the second death by Covid-19 in September. There were 20 days without new records, since the 10th of this month. Now, the municipality has 824 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The most recent victim is a 76-year-old elderly man. He was admitted to the Astrogildo de Azevedo Hospital Complex on September 5, the same day he was diagnosed with Covid-19. Five days later, the elderly person was transferred to the ICU. The death happened last Wednesday.

September resembled the first months of the pandemic in the Central Region. 32 of the 39 municipalities covered by the Journal had no deaths by Covid in the month. In the case of Santa Maria, the first death of the month was after 10 days without records. Now, the interval between deaths has doubled.

DELTA VARIANT

There is no specific picture about the most transmissible variant of the coronavirus in Santa Maria. The Federal University of Santa Maria (UFSM) sequences 30 samples from infected patients per week.

Samples are from vaccinated patients who need hospitalization; patients with atypical evolution (onset in less than five days of symptoms for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or death); patients from border regions or abroad; reinfection suspects and vaccinated health professionals. In addition, if there are “vacancies” up to a total of 30, other samples are sequenced among positive cases.

However, the city did not report the number of confirmed cases of the variant in Santa Maria. In the last report, the total was 39. The Executive, however, points out that all positive cases are updated in the epidemiological bulletin.

According to this Thursday’s version, there are 44,324. It is not known how many are of each mutation. The city directs that preventive care for Covid-19 is maintained regardless of the variant.