Santos and Nikão loom large, show why they are idols and place Athletico in the final of the Sudamericana | athletico-pr

Led by Santos and Nikão, Athletico beat Peñarol 2-0, applied 4-1 on aggregate and secured a spot in the Copa Sudamericana final. The goalkeeper saved a penalty kick, and the attacking midfielder scored the first red-black goal – Pedro Rocha increased it in the end.

saints [GOL]: Peñarol had the chance to draw even in the first half, which could complicate the red-black situation. Santos, however, was stopped in the middle of the goal and saved the penalty charged by Ceppellini. Shirt 1 had already been decisive against Junior Barranquilla in the 2018 Sudamericana and against Flamengo and Grêmio in the 2019 Copa do Brasil, to name just two examples. More and more idol. Grade 9.0.

Nikao [ATA]: is consolidated among the biggest idols of the club. He doesn’t need to prove anything else, but… he proves it every game. He opened the scoring with a kick in the corner and assisted Pedro Rocha to make it 2-0. He isolated himself (even more) as Athletico’s top scorer in the Sudamericana. There are now eight goals in the history of the South American. Pablo, the deputy top scorer, has five. Grade 9.0.

Richard [VOL]: Santos and Nikão will make headlines and praise from the press and fans, it’s natural. But Richard’s performance didn’t fall short. On the contrary. The 25 shirt carried the piano in the middle, covered all the corners of the field, helped with the ball out, distributed the game, appeared in front… Impeccable. One of Richard’s best matches for the club – if not the best. Grade 8.5.

saints [GOL]: 9.0

9.0 Pedro Henrique [ZAG]: 6.5

6.5 Thiago Heleno [ZAG]: 7.0

7.0 Ze Ivaldo [ZAG]: 6.5

6.5 (Nicolas [LAE]: no note)

Marinho [LAD]: 6.0

6.0 Richard [VOL]: 8.5

8.5 (Lucas Fasson [ZAG]: no note)

Erick [VOL]: 6.0

6.0 (Leo Cittadini [VOL]: 6.5)

Abner [LAE]: 6.5

6.5 Terans [ATA]: 7.5

7.5 (Pedro Rocha [ATA]:7.5)

Nikao [ATA]: 9.0

9.0 bissol [ATA]: 7.5

7.5 (Renato Kayzer [ATA]: 6.0)

The final of the Sudamericana will be played in a single game. Athletico’s match against Bragantino is scheduled for November 20, a Saturday, at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo.

Hurricane now turns its attention to the Brazilian Championship. Paulo Autuori’s team faces Flamengo on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Maracanã, for the 27th round (check out the red-black agenda below).

Athletico-PR’s upcoming games