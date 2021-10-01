Santos: Diego Tardelli reveals that he is not 100% and is willing to act in another position

O saints is going through a difficult time in the season. It occupies the 16th place in the Brazilian Championship and has not won a victory in the competition for eight games – the last was in the 14th round, against Chapecoense. One piece can be fundamental in the quest to maintain the Santos team in the elite of Brazilian football: Diego Tardelli.

With little time at home, the striker is still looking for the best physical shape. At 36, he has already played two games, but he still needs time to be 100%. Despite this, when he was on the field, he encouraged the coach Fabio Carille. In an interview on the club’s website, the athlete talked about the time to improve and mesh, in addition to making himself available to play wherever necessary..

“Carille asked me to come in freer and stay behind Léo (Baptistan). It’s a position I like to play. In 2013, when I was at Atlético-MG, Ronaldinho Gaúcho had an injury and I ended up working in the middle. I felt really good playing behind the attacker. Physically I’m not 100% yet, but I feel lighter, more confident to develop and perform well. The most important thing is to have a clear head, as I am, even though the moment is not favorable on the field.. I know that we are only going to leave this moment with a lot of focus on our day-to-day work. Little by little I’m getting along and my physical preparation is increasing even more within the games, and being 100%, you can be sure that I’ll help a lot,” said the striker.

The team will have more time to work on Carille’s ideas and Tardelli will be able to devote himself to reaching physical fullness. The match against Fluminense, which would take place this weekend, was postponed. Because of this, Santos will only return to the field in the duel against São Paulo, next Thursday (7th), at 6:30 pm, at Morumbi stadium, valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

“On the one hand it will be important, as we will gain an extra week of preparation, it will also possibly help in the return of some members who are away. It will also be fundamental for me, as I get another week to improve the physical part.. But thinking on the other hand, after the last defeat, what we want is to play as quickly as possible. We wanted this Fluminense game soon so we could give a quick answer for ourselves and also for the Santos fan. But, since it stopped, let’s make the most of it to make a great derby with São Paulo,” analyzed Tardelli.