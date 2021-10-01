Santos forwards millionaire deal involving the sale of Neymar to Barcelona

O saints forwarded an agreement with Grupo DIS for a debt involving the sale of Neymar to Barcelona in 2013.

Officially, Peixe received 17.1 million euros (R$ 74.8 million at the time). Months later, the Catalan club admitted that it had paid 86.2 million euros (BRL 364.2 million) and claimed that 40 million euros went to the company N&N, from the family of the attacker currently in the PSG.

The DIS group was entitled to 40% of the amount paid to Santos, but only received the percentage for economic rights, not counting the priority in athletes and the amount for the friendly between the teams.

“The debt with DIS is almost R$ 40 million. Almost in execution when we started to negotiate. We sat down, made our position very transparent, apologized and started to seek an agreement. We are moving forward”, said President Andres Rueda, in interview with Gazeta Esportiva.

President of DIS, Delcir Sonda was in Vila Belmiro in the match between Santos and International, on the 22nd of August. The negotiation for an agreement actually began on this date.

Delcir agreed to cut the R$40 million by more than half (R$18m), with payment in installments several times. The agreement must be confirmed in the next few days.



