Santos forwards millionaire deal with DIS for the sale of Neymar

Santos submitted an agreement with Grupo DIS for a debt involving the sale of Neymar to Barcelona (ESP) in 2013.

Officially, Peixe received 17.1 million euros (R$ 74.8 million at the time). Months later, the Catalan club admitted that it had paid 86.2 million euros (R$364.2 million) and claimed that 40 million euros went to company N&N, from the family of the attacker currently at PSG (FRA).

The DIS group was entitled to 40% of the amount paid to Santos, but only received the percentage for economic rights, not counting the priority in athletes and the amount for the friendly between the teams.

“The debt with DIS is almost R$ 40 million. Almost in execution when we started to negotiate. We sat down, made our position very transparent, apologized and started to seek an agreement. We are moving forward”, said President Andres Rueda, in interview to Sports Gazette.

President of DIS, Delcir Sonda was in Vila Belmiro for the match between Santos and Internacional, on August 22nd. The negotiation for an agreement actually began on this date.

Delcir agreed to cut the R$40 million by more than half (R$18m), with payment in installments several times. The agreement must be confirmed in the next few days.

