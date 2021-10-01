Santos launches shirt to support the Pink October campaign

O saints This Friday, she presented her new shirt, which alludes to Outubro Rosa, an international awareness movement for the control of breast cancer.

“The motto of the action is to make the population aware of the importance of prevention and also of taking care of those you love. The campaign is based on the principle that people need to be encouraged to undergo periodic examinations and consultations that can provide an early diagnosis and be aware of risk factors,” said Peixe.

the fish and the @UmbroBrasil present the new shirt in the campaign of the #Pink October! In the fight for awareness in favor of an early diagnosis of Breast Cancer, [email protected] we remain stronger. Part of the income from the sale of the shirts will revert to the @femama_ 💗 pic.twitter.com/rZRAXmH67A — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) October 1, 2021

The uniform, made by Umbro, has a gradient between pink and white. It has a pixelation, built from the shape of diamonds. The club emblem and the manufacturer’s brand are monochromatic.

According to the team, the piece was “developed with the premise that each diamond represents a fan and all of them together are the strength and the support network for everyone to fight and prevent breast cancer.”

The half moon on the inside of the collar has an art that represents the union of fans for the cause.

Finally, Santos informed that there will be specific actions in this month of October, in order to reinforce the campaign.

In addition, part of the proceeds from sales – which will open tomorrow online and on the 10th at Vila Belmiro – will be allocated to FEMAMA. It is the “largest national leadership of patient groups in breast cancer control, representing the voice of seventy NGOs across the country.”

