São Paulo hits forward sales

São Paulo agreed to sell another athlete from its squad. In contact with journalist Jorge Nicola, Thiago Scuro CEO of Red Bull Bragantino said that the club will exercise the right to buy the striker Helinho. According to the executive, the Bragança club has already warned São Paulo that it will exercise the player’s right to purchase.

Loaned to Red Bull Bragantino at the end of last year, the striker ends his loan link in December of this year. The club, which had already disbursed R$ 3 million for the loan, will now pay another R$ 23 million for the final purchase of the athlete.

Red Bull Bragantino will acquire 65% of the striker’s economic rights. São Paulo will still have 25% of a future sale.

With no space in Tricolor, Helinho stood out in Red Bull Bragantino. The player is not a regular on the team, but this season he has played 38 games. The club also believes he will start the team in a short time.

