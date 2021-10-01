São Paulo lineup: Calleri and Gabriel fight for a spot against Chapecoense | São Paulo

São Paulo may have the news from Jonathan Calleri and Gabriel next Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), against Chapecoense, away from home, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The players took advantage of the free week just for training to acquire the best physical shape and compete for a spot in the starting lineup. They were the last ones signed by the club and they weren’t 100% physically.

Because of this, Gabriel was not listed for the last two games, due to the excess of foreigners (the maximum is five per game). Calleri has come in at the end of the last three matches.

1 of 3 Gabriel trained with São Paulo this Thursday morning — Photo: Fellipe Lucena/saopaulofc Gabriel trained with São Paulo this Thursday morning — Photo: Fellipe Lucena/saopaulofc

Who should not be available yet is Igor Vinicius. The right-back suffered a trauma to his left eye after a blow to the face against Atlético-GO and is still undergoing treatment. He hasn’t done any cast activities this week.

Orejuela and William also remain out to recover from injuries. Third goalkeeper Thiago Couto, in turn, returned to training with a face shield after a broken nose.

With that, a possible São Paulo for the duel against Chapecoense has: Tiago Volpi, Arboleda, Miranda and Léo; Galeano, Luan (Gabriel), Liziero, Nestor and Gabriel Sara; Rigoni and Luciano (Calleri).

This morning’s training, at the CT of Barra Funda, was again attended by players from Tricolor’s under-17 and under-20 teams. The coach took the opportunity to make tactical adjustments and varied lineups.

Hernán Crespo should only define the starting lineup in training on Saturday morning, which precedes the trip to Chapecó.

São Paulo is trying to recover in the Brasileirão after two consecutive goalless draws. With 27 points, the Tricolor occupies the 13th place and is four points from the relegation zone.

2 of 3 Rigoni during training at Sâo Paulo this Thursday — Photo: Fellipe Lucena/saopaulofc Rigoni during training at Sâo Paulo this Thursday — Photo: Fellipe Lucena/saopaulofc