São Paulo may have Calleri, Rigoni and Luciano against Chapecoense

São Paulo returns to the field next Sunday, against Chapecoense, at 4 pm (GMT), at Arena Conda, after an eight-day break. With enough time to make adjustments and test variations, coach Hernán Crespo will be able to cast for the first time an attacking trio that every tricolor fan, at least for now, approves: Calleri, Rigoni and Luciano.

The three strikers have not yet started a game together, but the circumstances of this upcoming commitment for São Paulo may contribute to making that happen. Facing the lantern of Brasileirão, who won only one of the 22 games they played, Tricolor will be able to enter the field with a formation much more offensive than usual.

The need to add three points again also makes Crespo more daring. The team scored five points in the last three games and stagnated and currently occupies the 13th place, being closer to the relegation zone than to the G6.

Since Hernán Crespo took charge, São Paulo got used to playing in 3-5-2, with two men in front. In recent matches, the attacking duo has been composed of Luciano and Rigoni, but even though it is considered ideal for a good part of the crowd, the formation has not been able to balance the net. There are already two games that Tricolor leaves the field with a goalless draw.

With a week free to work, Crespo has been taking the opportunity to correct the offensive problem, as the defense is doing well – he hasn’t conceded goals for two games – and to liaise Calleri with Rigoni and Luciano. The Argentine striker arrived in São Paulo without playing an official match for almost five months, gained a few minutes in the last games, always entering the final stretch of the second half, and now lives the expectation of finally having more time to show his value to the coach who also served as a goalscorer in his days as an athlete.