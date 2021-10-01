São Paulo reduces ICMS for used, electric and hybrid cars

The government of the State of São Paulo announced a reduction in ICMS for the sale of used cars and also for electric and hybrid vehicles sold in the region. In the first case, the rate returns to what it was before the increase in January.

In the second case, there will be a reduction in the tax on the circulation of goods and services in São Paulo. The measure appears as a fiscal adjustment proposed by Palácio dos Bandeirantes, being commemorated by Fenauto, an entity that brings together multi-brand car dealers.

Ilíodio dos Santos, president of Fenauto, commented: “it will make it much easier for retailers to do business and, above all, reduce the cost of the vehicle for the consumer.”

Speaking of them, used car sales start to collect a 1.8% rate, the same as it used to be, when the São Paulo government raised it to 5.4% in January, generating many protests throughout the state.

In April, there was a reduction to 3.9%, but as of January 1, 2022, shopkeepers will return to collect what was already being charged. In the sector, the high tax burden was 207%.

With the current chip crisis, which has reduced the supply of new ones, the measure should help retailers reduce the prices of used ones, now sought after by those who cannot get a new car.

In another ICMS reduction action, in the State of São Paulo, cars, motorcycles, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses now collect 14.5% of ICMS, compared to 18% currently charged. The reduction, as in the case of used ones, is valid from January 1st.

In this market, the Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association (ABVE) celebrated the decision in São Paulo. Adalberto Maluf, president of ABVE, said:

“These measures make São Paulo the national leader in electromobility, by supporting clean technologies for public, individual and cargo transport. It is a big step to encourage innovation in the industry of São Paulo and to reduce air pollution and the level of noise in our cities”.

In addition to the measures, São Paulo will adopt Renave, the national registration of vehicles in stock, which automatically transfers the owner’s used vehicle to the store when it is sold. The states of Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás and Espírito Santo are implementing this automotive database.

[Fonte: Automotive Business]