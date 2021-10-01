Satellite images show the arrival of lava from the volcano to the Atlantic

Satellite images released this Thursday by various institutions and companies show the arrival of the lava river from the Cumbre Vieja volcano to the Atlantic Ocean, on the island of La Palma, in the Spanish Canary Islands. The most impressive image was released by Copernicus System which produced a 3D view of the island with the lava river reaching the sea.

The IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere), from Portugal, in collaboration with the Portuguese company GeoSat Global Earth Observation Satellites, continues to monitor the evolution of the La Palma volcano and its consequences on the atmosphere.

Today, IPMA and the company released a series of images with great detail of the lava rivers reaching the sea made on yesterday’s date. Satellites have been important for monitoring lava flow from the eruption., estimate your trajectory and provide security for the population that has the hit houses.

The steering committee of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) asked the population closest to the volcano in La Palma to take precautions against a predictable deterioration in air quality with the regime change. of winds. In Tazacorte, where the lava river discharges into the sea, high values ​​of sulfur dioxide have been measured that exceed regulations on air quality with a lot of rotten smell. This situation can be extended to Los Llanos de Aridane and El Paso.

While the measurements do not pose a health risk at this time, authorities recommend keeping special precautions such as staying indoors unless necessary and wearing PFF2 masks for all people with respiratory problems, children and pregnant women.

According to the authorities, there is “some stability” in the lava river that reaches the sea with “overflows in some points” and “some secondary flow that separated from the main well”, but the tendency is for there to be channeling.

Subscribe to our free newsletter for news and alerts

The magma flows into the sea in a continuous flow, falls in a cascade shape from a cliff of 100 meters and forms at the base of the cliff through which flows an accumulation of cooled magma that increases the size of the island. Earlier this Thursday night, a new river of lava began to form. The images showed a small lava channel that formed a few meters from the main emission point.