Scammers wear slippers inside to defraud evidence and are arrested

Ten people were arrested in India for cheating in a public teacher selection exam using Bluetooth devices hidden in their slippers, according to local police.

This kind of cheating has been a problem in India, and during exams for Sunday’s contest, involving 1.6 million students in Rajasthan state, police were allowed to block mobile internet during the tests.

But one group planned to get around that with devices hidden in the soles of their slippers. They could receive ordinary calls, which would be transmitted via bluetooth to tiny receivers hidden in their ears.

The plan was for accomplices outside the test sites to use the hidden gadgets to dictate to fraudulent candidates the correct answers for exams, explained Priti Chandra, a police officer in the western town of Bikaner.

But the group of would-be teachers was arrested acting suspiciously outside the exam room the night before they discovered the devices in their slippers.

“We were aware of the possibility of cheating, but we thought it would leak some paper with the answers or that someone would use the internet. That’s why access has become restricted in many cities,” Chandra told AFP. “But this was a whole new modus operandi. (They) are getting very tech savvy.”

Investigations revealed that at least 25 students bought these slippers from a gang for 600,000 rupees (R$44,000) a pair.

The information was shared with several other districts in time before the exams began, and many centers asked students to leave their shoes outside the exam room.

“In one case, we took a student after the exam and had to take him to a doctor to identify and remove the Bluetooth device from his ear,” Chandra said.

Cheating has become commonplace in India in public examinations, university exams and even common school exams, and authorities have struggled with increasingly sophisticated methods to help people pass.

This ranges from professionals who make a living impersonating other people and taking exams for them, to gangs who steal or illegally obtain test templates and then sell them.