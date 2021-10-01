Scarlett Johansson and Disney Settle in Case for ‘Black Widow’

The legal dispute between scarlett johansson and Disney came to an end.

On Thursday (30), the actress and the company reached an agreement on the lawsuit that Johansson filed against the company in July.

In the case, she alleged that Disney violated its contract by releasing “Black Widow,” a Marvel movie starring the actress, on the Disney+ streaming platform on the same day it was released in theaters.

Johansson said in a statement on Thursday that he was “happy to have resolved the differences”.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and really appreciate my creative relationship with the team,” she said. “I look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Alan Bergman, president of Disney Studios Content, said Disney appreciates “Johansson’s contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and looks forward to working together on a number of future projects, including Disney’s ‘Tower of Horror’ .”

In the process, Johansson claimed that putting “Black Widow” on Disney + reduced her financial stake in the film because her salary was based in large part on the movie’s box office. Disney responded in July saying that “there is no merit in this process”.

The studio added at the time that the company “complied fully with Ms. Johansson’s contract.” “In addition, the release of ‘Black Widow’ on Disney + with Premier Access significantly increased her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received so far.”

The dispute between Johansson and Disney was a turning point in an evolving Hollywood. The process came at a crucial juncture as the industry faces questions about how audiences will consume entertainment in the future and how those who create it will be paid.

“Black Widow” grossed $80 million at the North American box office on its opening weekend. The film also grossed $60 million globally on Disney+ that weekend, according to the studio.