Scarlett Johansson and Disney Settle Out of Court for Black Widow Streaming · TV News

Scarlett Johansson and Disney settled their differences in an out-of-court settlement revealed this Thursday (30). The actress was suing the media conglomerate for breach of contract when making the release of Black Widow on Disney+ — the deal provided for an exclusive premiere in theaters, which would have made her fail to earn US$ 50 million (R$ 272 million) in profit sharing. The trading values ​​were not revealed.

“I am happy to have resolved my differences with Disney,” Scarlett said in a statement released Thursday. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done over the years and highly value my creative relationship with the entire team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in the future.”

The fee paid to Scarlett for Natasha Romanoff’s solo adventure was associated with the film’s box office worldwide. The simultaneous launch in Premier Access, a service sold separately at Disney+, would have harmed this revenue and, consequently, the actress’s profits. Disney chose to put the feature on streaming because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Why would Disney forgo hundreds of millions of dollars in box office receipts by releasing the film in theaters at a time when it knew the movie market was weak, instead of waiting a few months for the market to recover?” , said an excerpt from the process.

In the lawsuit, lawyers for Natasha Romanoff’s interpreter say some executives who orchestrated the hybrid launch strategy benefited from the ruling. Bob Chapek, Disney’s current CEO, reportedly received 3.8 times his base salary of $2.5 million (R$12.6 million), with the justification of a “Consumer Direct Firsts” bonus. “.

Chapek’s predecessor Bob Iger would also have benefited. According to the wording of the lawsuit, the now former CEO would have received $16.5 million in stock grants, with the company’s annual report citing Disney+’s growth.

“In short, the message to — and from Disney’s top management — was clear: increase the number of Disney+ subscribers, no matter what your contractual promises, and you’ll be rewarded,” continued the text of the lawsuit, first released by The Wall Street Journal.

Can Black Widow Return to MCU?

With the agreement between Scarlett and Disney, it becomes possible for the actress to return to the MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe) in the skin of the Russian spy. Previously, it seemed unlikely that Mickey Mouse’s company would hire an artist with whom it was waging a court war.

Officially, the original Black Widow no longer exists on the MCU. Natasha Romanoff died during the events of Avengers: Ultimatum (2019), and the heroine’s solo film served as a farewell to the character and a baton pass for Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who becomes part of Marvel’s future in theaters and in streaming.

Natasha, however, may appear in one of several open timelines in the Multiverse, which should mark Marvel’s current phase in film and TV. The character appeared in the animation What If…?, for example, but voiced by another actress.