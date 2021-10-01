Scarlett Johansson says she “resolved differences” with Disney

Two days after the postponement of the first court hearing on the process moved by scarlett johansson Against the Disney, due to the simultaneous release of Black Widow in movie theaters and in Disney+, and the consequent impact of this on the actress’ share of box office income, both parties seem to have reached an agreement. According to deadline, Casa do Mickey disbursed more than US$40 million to make the hit with the star feasible.

In an official statement, Johansson stated: “I’m happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve developed together over the years and I’ve always enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing to collaborate for years to come.”.



“I am very happy that we were able to reach a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow”, said Disney Studios head of content Alan Bergman. “We appreciate her contributions to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on several new projects, including tower of terror, from Disney“, he added.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The actress and producer scarlett johansson filed a lawsuit in July against the Disney by the decision of the studio to release Black Widow simultaneously in movie theaters and streaming Disney+. According to The Wall Street Journal, the star claims that this decision is a breach of contract, considering that the document spoke of an exclusive release in theaters.

“Disney intentionally induced a breach of the Marvel agreement, without justification, to prevent Ms. Johansson from having the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel”, says the process.

In a statement sent to the newspaper The New York Times, Disney claimed that the lawsuit filed by Johansson “has no merit” and that he is “sad and disquieting in its complete disregard for the dire and lingering global effects of the covid-19 pandemic“.

“Disney has fully fulfilled its contract with Ms. Johansson and, in addition, the release of Black Widow in Disney+ Premier Access significantly increased her ability to earn additional earnings beyond the $20 million she has received so far.“, added the company.

Black Widow was one of the titles that Disney decided to launch also in streaming, for the additional amount of R$70 (US$30, in the US), due to the coronavirus pandemic. In its debut, the feature grossed US$ 215 million worldwide, of which US$ 80 million came only from the North American market. While an impressive figure, the film faced the biggest box office drop in the history of the Marvel Studios in your second week.

In addition to Johansson, the production also features Florence Pugh (lovely women), Rachel Weisz (The favorite), David Harbor (Stranger Things) and OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) in the cast. The script is from Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok).