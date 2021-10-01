“Schumacher is not dead, but he cannot communicate”

Piero Ferrari, spoke about the health of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, and criticized the fact that the German is almost always mentioned in the past, noting that the former driver is alive.

The current vice president of Ferrari and son of the founder of Scuderia, wants to remember the figure of Michael Schumacher in the Sports Award Patron dello.

“I had the pleasure of having Schumacher as a guest at home and we drank a bottle of red wine together, he always enjoyed these moments of intimacy and tranquility. He has always been a simple, clear, precise person, with a very linear personality”, said Piero in statements to the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, Piero made one thing clear. He wants to stop talking about Michael in the past because he remembers that although he can’t communicate, he is alive.

“I regret that today we are talking about him as if he were dead: he is not dead, he is there but he cannot communicate,” Piero said.

On December 29, 2013, Michael Schumacher had an accident in Switzerland while skiing. Since then, his state of health has never been disclosed, the consequences that that accident had for the German are not known, nor how his state of health has evolved in recent years.

The family rarely talks about their current situation, as they say in the recently released documentary on Netflix, they want to keep as much privacy as possible.

Regarding the son of seven-time world champion Mick Schumacher, who debuted in Formula 1 this year, Ferrari has ensured that he keeps advancing gradually in the category, which is not easy. In addition, he reiterated Ferrari’s support for the Haas team, where Schumacher runs this season and will also race in 2022 alongside Nikita Mazepin.

“Haas is a team that made the decision not to invest in 2021 and use a car that was no longer good in 2020. Ferrari helps them give them a second-year car with which they can demonstrate their qualities. ” added Piero.