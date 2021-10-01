‘Secret Truths II’ premieres in October on Globoplay | soap operas

The wait is over: Secret Truths II arrives in October at Globoplay. The soap opera opens with a lot of mystery and seduction, packed by the glamor and luxury of fashion. The plot starts when Arlete , a angel (Camila Queiroz), loses her husband William (Gabriel Leone) in a mysterious car accident and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) has just arrived from Paris.

suspicious, the daughter of Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) seeks out Angel to suggest that she killed Guilherme, her cousin, as well as accuses her of having killed her father years ago. From there, a great confrontation between them begins, with Giovanna willing to do anything to put her rival in jail and prove the death of Alex, whose body was never found. For this, it hires christian (Romulo Estrela), a charming private investigator, with whom the two end up getting involved.

As part of the project to rescue the classics of dramaturgy, it’s time to review reborn, soap opera shown between March and November 1993 on Globo. Divided into two phases, the plot, which will be available on the platform from the 11th, tells the story of a father’s rejection by his own son after the woman’s death in childbirth. In the four initial chapters (first phase), the colonel José Inocencio (Leonardo Vieira) arrives at the cocoa farms in Ilhéus, Bahia, and sticks his machete at the foot of a jequitibá, making a promise: not to die.

Over the years, he builds a veritable cocoa empire and marries holy mary (Patrícia França), with whom she has four children: Jose Augusto (Marco Ricca), José Bento (Tarcisius Son), José Venâncio (Thaumaturge Ferreira) and João Pedro (Marcos Palmeira), but dies giving birth to João Pedro, rejected by his father since then. In the second phase, the colonel, now played by Antônio Fagundes, is a man recognized for his sense of justice and loved by his employees.

And on the 25th it’s time to kill Fitness 2008. In the plot, after being totally destroyed by fire, the traditional and expensive Ernesto Ribeiro school merges with Múltipla Escolha. And at the new college, a scholarship system based on academic excellence creates the conditions for poor but smart and shrewd students to live with very rich young people.

It is in this context that the love story of Angelina Maciel (Sophie Charlotte), a poor and struggling young woman, and Gustavo Bergantin (Rafael Almeida), a rich and talented young man. But, in addition to fighting social differences, young people will also have to face the traps of Deborah (Nathalia Dill) and Andreas Campadelli (Cleiton Morais), who do everything to separate the couple.