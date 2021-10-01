Secretaries charge, and Health promises “soon” vaccination schedule for 2022

The president of Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries), Carlos Lula, demanded this Thursday (30) from the Ministry of Health for more agility in planning the folder for vaccination against Covid-19 next year and heard from the minister acting, Rodrigo Cruz, that the 2022 calendar should be announced “soon”.

Lula spoke of “out of step” in the decisions of the Ministry of Health and warned of the low budget forecast for fighting the pandemic in 2022. o Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats).

“The participation of Conass and Conasems in technical meetings, even in the Technical Advisory Board on Immunizations, has been advancing from very little, or even nothing. The observations made, always with a view to building and improving the proposals presented, are ignored”, said Lula, who is also the Health Secretary of Maranhão, governed by Flávio Dino (PSB).

Rodrigo Cruz said in his speech that the meetings are for unity, convergence and the strengthening of the Unified Health System. “Political differences happen, this is part of the process. But we cannot let this contaminate technical work. And the federal government has been working against this,” said the interim.

Carlos Lula said that R$7.1 billion are planned to fight the pandemic, which represents 15% of the total authorized in 2021.

“Won’t we have more vaccinations next year? Or will other measures that are essential for the resumption of the health system, which is experiencing the ills of a war that we do not know how it will end, will remain impaired?”, asked the secretary.

Rodrigo Cruz said again that, for now, the only certainty for next year is the use of AstraZeneca’s immunizing agent, but he pointed out that Pfizer also has a definitive record. According to the interim, the Ministry of Health should announce, soon, the planning of vaccines against Covid-19 for 2022.

“I wanted to bring comfort to everyone. We are walking. We will continue together, regardless of differences, focusing on what is important and feasible”, concluded Cruz.