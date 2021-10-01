see changes to the piece of The Farm 2021

There are new pieces arriving to move the headquarters of The Farm 2021! Lary Bottino was officially announced and should enter the rural reality. Veteran of On Vacation with Ex, Lary enters the house with a revamped look, which should catch the attention of pedestrians. Know the before and after lary bottino.

Before and after Lary Bottino

The entry of digital influencer Lary Bottino was confirmed yesterday by Record, during the exhibition of City Alert. Lary enters the house tomorrow, November 1st, replacing Medrado, who gave up on confinement.

But before Record TV’s rural reality show, the influencer had another program on her curriculum: the on vacation with ex, where it could be seen in two editions. Since then, Lary has undergone cosmetic procedures such as liposuction and, according to rumors, a silicone implant.

Between her appearance on Vacations with her Ex, in 2019, and today, the new person has undergone considerable changes in appearance. Check out Lary Bottino’s before and after:

Who is the new participant of The Farm 2021

At 23 years old, Laryssa Bottino is not averse to controversy. The digital influencer lived with Anitta for a while and gained fame on social media after working as a stage assistant for the singer’s show on Multishow. The proximity of the two, however, did not last long and, currently, Lary calls herself Anitta’s “ex-friend” and the two have exchanged barbs in the nets. The new farm worker accused Anitta of choosing friendships as people can offer her benefits.

Lary also got into a tussle with Ariadna Arantes after taking a long time to return a bracelet borrowed from the ex-BBB.

Lary’s return should move the game in several respects. First, Lary has inside information for having watched the beginning of the reality show from outside and knows how the public’s reaction was with the confirmation of the edition’s pedestrians. However, the new resident of the reality show still doesn’t know that Nego do Borel was expelled from the program, since Lary was confined shortly after Medrado’s resignation, on Thursday of last week.

In addition, Bottino already knows some of the guys who will accompany her in the dispute. She is friends with Gui Araujo, the current farmer in the edition, who is Anitta’s ex-boyfriend. Another contact is Rico Melquiades, who was in the same edition of On Vacation with Ex que a peoa, earlier this year.

Despite the acquaintances, Lary will have to make a decision and choose only one of his friends if he wants to make an alliance on the show. Rico and Gui are not friends in reality and the new farmer has even said that he will nominate the former MTV for the hot seat next week.