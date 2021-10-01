see details of ticket sales for the match vs Bahia

Corinthians announced, on its official website this morning, the plan to receive fans in the game against Bahia, next Tuesday (5), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Neo Química Arena.

In order to comply with the protocols of the state government and the CBF, the club informed that the stadium will house 30% of its total capacity and asked for “cooperation from the entire Corinthians community”. It is the 1st time that the team will play with the public at home since the beginning of the pandemic

The sale of tickets for the duel in question, valid for the Campeonato Brasileiro, starts today from 7 pm today and is carried out 100% online by the platforms of the São Paulo team.

Values ​​range from R$ 40 (North and South sectors) to R$ 650 (Camarote and Business) – there are discounts for members. See, below, the order stipulated by Corinthians.

1st phase – fans with credits

As of 7:00 pm today, marketing will begin exclusively “for fans with credits related to matches suspended by the pandemic, who will be able to purchase tickets from all sectors until the maximum limit of 20% of the allowed capacity for the match is reached. ” – this number is equivalent to 6% of the total of Neo Química Arena.

2nd phase – partners

Tomorrow, from 10 am, sales will go to members participating in the “My Points Back Campaign”.

This is a program created last year that encouraged fans to make timely payments to the club – the number of tickets made available at this stage was not detailed.

3rd phase – common fans

On Sunday, also from 10 am, the common fan can purchase the rest of the tickets for the match. The team, however, warned that it will follow “the order of priority of the Fiel Torcedor program”.

Only vaccinated people can enter the stadium

Corinthians emphasized that entry into the Neo Química Arena is only allowed with masks and proof of vaccination.

In the case of those who took only one dose, it is necessary to present, in addition to proof of partial immunization, a negative PCR test (48 hours before the game) or an antigen test (24 hours before the game).

Those who have not had any dose of the vaccine applied, therefore, will not be able to attend the stadium.