see minimum conditions to have one and suggestions

In any shop window, giant televisions, over 60 inches (or 152 centimeters) in size, draw a lot of attention. Imposing, they show images in strong, bright colors. Considered luxury items until not too long ago, these devices have become an object of desire for many. The good thing is that, in the last few years, prices have dropped and become more inviting.

Compared to a high-end smartphone, for example, there are TV models with equivalent values. The technologies embedded in giant televisions have evolved a lot, such as the inclusion of LED in some products, which allows the generation of more defined images, in a more economical way and with better resolution.

Although cheaper, 60-inch or larger TVs require a considerable investment. See what to evaluate to make the purchase worthwhile.

How to choose a big TV?

Distance between TV and viewer

Visual comfort in front of a very large TV is directly linked to the distance at which the viewer stands. It should be at least two meters between the screen and the viewer if the television is larger than 50 inches (127 cm). Otherwise, the experience can be unpleasant.

Installation location

Large televisions measure about 1.5 meters in length. This means that they require a larger wall, if they are to be hung, or a piece of furniture that provides sufficient support and can withstand the weight, with adequate depth for the dimensions. It is not recommended to place the TV on a very narrow surface where there is a risk of falling.

Lighting

Some TV models are brighter and offer better viewing conditions, even in brighter environments. Prefer devices with higher viewing angles and brightness, such as those in the LED, QLED and OLED categories, although they are more expensive.

Resolution and “upscaling”

Giant devices ask for good screen resolution, since the space for displaying images is quite large. Full HD resolution, for example, can result in distorted images on larger TVs. The most common on the market are 4K or higher resolution devices. Also pay attention to the “upscaling” function, which processes images produced at a lower resolution and makes them more suitable for the larger format, sharper and closer to 4K.

We’ve prepared a list of great TVs for you to discover.

Check out the suggestions:

Smart TV LED 65″ – TCL

Price: BRL 4,999*

Purchase

Smart TV TCL 65″ 4K Image: Disclosure

Device from Chinese manufacturer TCL, a brand that has been gaining ground in the country, is 65 inches (165 cm) in size, smart functions (with internet access), 4K resolution, LED technology and 60Hz frequency rate (index that represents fluidity of images. The higher the number, the better). The highlight of the device is its Android TV operating system, which allows you to install and use various applications available on the Play Store virtual store.

If you use an Android phone, you should be able to integrate various services between your phone and TV. The product comes with integrated wi-fi and bluetooth and remote voice control, through the Google Assistant service.

Smart TV 65″ 4K UHD – LG

Price: from BRL 4,445.25 to BRL 4,022.13*

Purchase

Smart TV LG 65″ 4K UHD Image: Disclosure

Korean model LG has 65 inches (165 cm), 4K resolution, smart functions, LED technology and 60Hz frequency. This TV stands out for its built-in technology, such as proprietary LG ThinQAI software, which uses artificial intelligence elements to improve picture and menu quality. Comes with Google Assistant and Alexa.

Smart TV 65″ 4K UHD – Philips

Price: BRL 3,894.99*

Purchase

Smart TV Philips 65″ 4K UHD Image: Disclosure

Philips TV has 65 inches (165 cm), 4K images, smart functions, LED technology and 60Hz frequency. The technology embedded in the device is advanced, such as the quad-core processor (four cores) and the Ambilight function, which projects colors on the wall according to the images on the screen. In partnership with Dolby, the TV has a Dolby Vision quality picture and a clearer Dolby Atmos sound. Comes with built-in wifi and bluetooth.

65″ 4K Ultra HD TV – Panasonic

Price: BRL 5,999*

Purchase

Panasonic 65″ 4K Ultra HD TV Image: Disclosure

Panasonic’s television promises hyper-realistic and bright images on a 65-inch (165 cm) LED panel, 4K resolution and 60Hz frequency. The TV has several smart functions, the ability to mirror your Android phone on the screen and even improve images from lower resolution to 4K, interesting tool for watching Full HD TV channels on large 4K screens. Includes built-in wifi and bluetooth.

Smart TV LED 75″ 4K – TCL

Price: BRL 6,632.93*

Purchase

Smart TV LED TCL 75″ 4K Image: Disclosure

If your home is not lacking in space, perhaps the 75-inch (190 cm) TV from TCL is your choice. The device has 4K resolution, smart functions, LED technology and Android TV. Because of this, it is compatible with many of the applications you use on your mobile. It comes with built-in wifi and bluetooth connectivity. Pay attention to the weight of the product: 41.7 kg.

*Prices and list were checked on September 28, 2021 to update this article. They may vary over time.

