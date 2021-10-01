See the 10 Ibovespa shares that rose the most in September | Scholarships and Indices

Even in a turbulent month like September for the stock market, 21 of the 91 shares that make up the Ibovespa managed to do well and ended up in the blue. While the main B3 index fell 6.6% in the period, on average, the 10 best stocks gained 24.6%.

The poor performance in September led the Ibovespa to end the year with losses of 6.75%. But the share is going up in 2021 more than 160%, in the case of Embraer.

In September, the main positive highlight was the animal protein companies. In the Top 5, four are from the sector: Marfrig, up 33.4% in September, Minerva (25.0%), JBS (18.9%) and BRF (15.7%). The exception was PetroRio, which benefited from the high oil prices in the month and closed with a 30.5% appreciation.

“Looking at what went up this month, the protein segment stood out. This market has something important that when the manager balances the portfolio, he sees value: they are uncorrelated with other actions”, explains Renan Vieira, partner and investment director at Taruá Capital.

The problem, he says, is that many managers who were betting on commodities and companies that have dollarized revenues (exporters) ended up going to steel, mining and pulp and paper companies. “They made a bad choice with news coming from China, which led managers to downsize their positions; hurt the papers”, he comments.

China reduced its iron ore exports during the month to ‘clean up’ its energy base and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. In addition, September was marked by the bursting of the crisis at Evergrande, the giant Chinese developer that is in financial difficulty, and sparked a global warning that it could be the beginning of the bursting of the country’s real estate bubble. China has an important weight in global trade and is an important trading partner for Brazil.

Although Brazil also sells animal protein to the Asian giant, the network of contacts of food processors is less concentrated than that of metal commodities and pulp and paper companies.

“China is a big buyer of protein companies, but it is less relevant than it is for ore companies. Ore also depends on economic growth and construction, while the demand for protein is derived from consumption. That’s why the companies behaved differently on the stock exchange”, explains Daniel Utsch, partner and manager of the stock portfolio of Fator Administração de Recursos.

Movement of Ibovespa shares in September Behavior August September high 29 21 write-offs 55 70 stable 0 0 Total 84 91

He also points out that companies that sell protein still have the influence of the dollar on their revenue and the rising dollar helped. In September, the American currency appreciated 5.34% against the real, closing the month quoted at R$ 5.4457.

“In addition, the price of grains dropped a little, reducing the pressure on these companies’ costs. Finally, it is noteworthy that Brazilians are also starting to recover from the impact of the pandemic and, little by little, will improve their standard of living, which favors meat consumption”, says the manager.

There is another individual factor that helps explain the good performance of two companies in this sector in particular. On September 27, Cade, the Brazilian antitrust body, approved the purchase of BRF shares by Marfrig. In June, the beef processor had increased its stake in BRF to approximately 31.66%, through an auction in B3. “The market sees that there is a chance of merger and the reading is that this is positive”, says Utsch. Only on Monday the roles of the two rose 7%.

Still talking about commodities, oil was another that did well in September with tighter supply, after production in the Gulf of Mexico slowly resumed its standstill caused by Hurricane Ida.

Contracts maturing in December accumulated gains of 6.7% (US$78.31 a barrel) in the case of Brent on the London ICE, and 8.4% (US$75.03) a barrel in contracts for October of WTI, the American reference. This week the Brent-type contract reached its highest value since 2018, but the commodity lost some value at the end of the week as global uncertainty increased.

As a result, PetroRio was the second best on the Ibovespa in the month. Even Ultrapar, in fuel distribution, did well, rising 2.1%, and Cosan, which has a foot in fuels, gained 4.2%. 3R Petroleum Oleo, which is not on the index, also gained 10.8%.

Vieira, from Taruá Capital, comments that Petrobras didn’t surf this wave because the political risk got in the way. The month was marked by the lack of definition regarding the issue of payment of court orders, which are payments that the government must make when it has lost lawsuits. The biggest risk is a spending ceiling overflow, which has been raising the country’s fiscal risk for months.

The oil company’s common shares (with the right to vote at the shareholders’ meeting) rose only 0.82%. “Petrobras was not worse because of the oil,” says the manager.

The 10 best Ibovespa shares in September 2021 Classification Paper trading code Variation (%) Quotation (In R$) 1 MARFRIG ON MRFG3 33.36 25.66 two PETRO RIO ON PRIO3 30.52 25.02 3 MINERVA ON BEEF3 25.00 10.45 4 JBS ON JBSS3 18.93 37.07 5 BRF ON BRFS3 15.67 27.09 6 ASSAÍ ON ASAI3 13.27 19.04 7 WEG ON WEGE3 11.49 39.63 8 SABESP ON SBSP3 6.75 38.57 9 COPEL GNP CPLE6 6.43 7.28 10 ENEVA ON ENEV3 5.11 16.47

Another sector that did better in September is defensive energy and sanitation. Copel rose 6.43%, Sabesp gained 6.75%, Cemig gained 3.85%, Eneva rose 5.11% and Eletrobras gained 2.52%

More than 42% of Brazilians have taken the necessary doses against covid-19 and are fully immunized, while the moving average of deaths from the disease is at 544 and in a decreasing trend. This news leads many Brazilians to go back to shopping at street stores, going to malls, making travel plans and scheduling vacations.

No wonder that the roles of airline Gol (+3.76%) and travel agency CVC (+1.08%) were in the blue in September, even though they are not among the 10+.

“There are theses related to the reopening that are starting to get a little traction, there is still an impact of cost inflation and the economy at a slow pace of recovery”, says Utsch, from Fator. He cites that airline tickets are already visibly more expensive, with companies passing on the higher costs. The risk is that the potential demand will diminish because people are under pressure from all sides and their money is worth less each month.

Data released by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) show that there was a 22% increase in the average fare in the second quarter of this year compared to 2020. But prices are still 20% below 2019.

International tourism, however, has not yet returned. As countries reopen their air spaces and allow more tourists, the trend is for travel to accelerate, which benefits these companies.

The factors that have been monitored with a magnifying glass by investors and managers in recent months continue to be analyzed for the next ones. Abroad, everyone is following the speeches of the president of the American central bank (Fed), Jerome Powell, to try to identify the moment when the monetary authority will raise interest rates to control the accelerated inflation.

In addition, the reduction of stimulus programs should already be slowed down in the coming months and it is not known what effects the liquidity squeeze will have on the markets.

Around here, Brasília is still the focus of attention, with the political crisis still strong and without the resolution of court orders, which adds fiscal risk to investors’ accounts.

“While there is no solution for the court orders, we will still have volatility. the PEC [Projeto de Emenda Constitucional] will enter a vote in the Chamber of Deputies in October. Asset prices are already heavily discounted with the full roll. There were assets that dropped almost 30% in the month”, points out Vieira, from Taruá.

For him, the expectation is that the balance sheet season for this third quarter will be good, which reinforces that many assets are now at attractive prices. “At the level of valuation that is being negotiated and given the expectation of good operating results in the third quarter, the 111,000-point stock market is cheap. Not to mention that vaccination advances and the trend is that more than 70% of the population will be immunized by the end of the year, which can also mean a good fourth quarter”, he says.

With the economic recovery in mind, the manager increased its position in the Renner apparel store, owned by fuel distributor BR Distribuidora, the truck rental company Vamos, the healthcare company Rede D’Or and the port operator Santos Brasil (in this case, predicting an increase in world trade with the end of the pandemic).

Matheus Tarzia, a partner at NEO, also comments that the firm is closely following the stock market crash to take advantage of the opportunity to buy shares in companies that the analysis team likes and are now more affordable.

“When risk aversion increases in the market, the discount rate also rises and the value of assets is harmed. Although the potential for appreciation decreases a little, these moments of stress and crisis are what provide opportunities to buy,” he says.

Some of the roles that NEO has in the stock portfolio: the pet items company Petz, the footwear and handbag brand Arezzo, the technology company Totz, the energy company Equatorial and the electric motor manufacturer WEG, this last entered the portfolio recently.