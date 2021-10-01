See the importance of taking care of your mind and body after 60

Photo: Reproduction/Pexels





With the arrival of 60 years comes the so-called better age. To live this new phase more fully, experts say that it is necessary to balance three important aspects of life: the physical, social and psychic. To celebrate the International Day of the Elderly, celebrated on October 1st, see tips on how to take care of yourself and increase your longevity.

Natural changes happen both in the body and in the mind with advancing age, so it is important to cultivate healthy habits to keep everything working at its best.

“Healthy food, which every age group should follow, for the elderly is even more important. Eating whole foods, fruits and vegetables is very beneficial. Another tip is to consume proteins, such as red meat, chicken, fish, milk and dairy products. The more colorful it is, the better the dish”, says nutritionist Natalia Shiramata.

The nutritionist explains that in this recent period of social seclusion caused by the pandemic, many elderly people began to eat very poorly due to difficulties in going out to buy food, and lack of skill with food delivery applications.

“The food set was being nutritionally insufficient. With the easing, they are getting back to shopping. Resuming the routine is good not only on the nutritional side, but also for mental health”.

Healt mind healt body!

More than taking care of your health by controlling your diet, taking care of your mind is essential in this new phase of life. That’s what psychologist Samanta Tose says. “Balance of physical, social and psychological health brings well-being and, therefore, great benefits for the quality of life”.

The specialist warns that, during this phase of life, which is marked by changes in the social role, the elderly must understand that it is still important to society. .

For many elderly people, the difficulty of dealing with aging hinders them from fully experiencing the achievements brought by age, also generating insecurity and anxiety.

“All stages of life bring us learning and experiences. When we understand that this is part of who we are, we begin to accept ourselves, working for our well-being, freedom, self-fulfillment and self-esteem. Letting go of the past, we begin to see a future of possibilities”, analyzes Samanta.

What are the most suitable exercises after age 60?

Physical activities and functional training can contribute to maintaining balanced health, whether physical or mental.

Walking, doing crosswords, watching movies, playing games, going to places you like and allowing yourself to experience new experiences are initiatives that relieve tension and act as a refuge for the mind and body.

Personal trainer Wagner Costa highlighted some of the most recommended exercises, and the most common, for those who are over 60 and want to abandon their sedentary lifestyle for good. See below for some examples:

Walk

Walking, in addition to promoting social interaction, strengthens muscles and joints and improves heart rate.

Bodybuilding

Weight training is also an excellent exercise option for the elderly, as it helps to strengthen and increase muscle strength, in addition to improving posture and increasing bone density, making bones stronger and preventing wear and tear and chances of fracture. , which are common to happen as a person ages due to the natural process of destruction and decreased activity of the cells involved in the bone formation process.

Swimming

Swimming is one of the best exercises for seniors because it helps to stretch and strengthen the muscles and joints of the body, without injuries or causing a major impact on the joints, which is harmful at this age.

stretches

Stretching, in addition to improving flexibility and blood circulation, also improves range of motion, favoring the performance of activities of daily living such as cleaning the house or cooking, for example.

