see the numbers that can yield R$7.9 million

Updated at 8:36 pm

THE quinine, contest 5671, has a main prize rated at nothing less than R$7.9 million this Thursday (30). Whoever guesses the five tens can take the amount.

Are they:

33 – 36 – 38 – 40 – 76

In yesterday’s draw, 89 players played the court (four points) and each one of them will win R$7,403.95.

READ TOO:

In the range of three hits (the so-called suit), 6,598 bets were awarded with R$ 148.49.

See the numbers drawn for Quina this Wednesday.

Mega-Sena

THE Mega-Sena, contest 2414, raffled this fifth estimated prize of BRL 12.8 million. Whoever hits the six tens can take the jackpot.

Look here:

04 – 05 – 06 – 14 – 29 – 38

The last Mega-Sena draw was held on Tuesday (28), when the Spring Special Draws began. At the time, none of the players took the jackpot.

Twelve people matched five of the six numbers drawn. Each of them earned R$ 114,924.54.

In the range of four hits, 1,759 players won R$ 1,120.03.

See the numbers drawn for the Mega-Sena on Tuesday.

double sena

Tonight there was also a draw for the double sena, contest 2280, with prize evaluated in BRL 1.5 million.

Check out:

First draw: 02 – 10 – 13 – 15 – 18 – 49

Second draw: 04 – 14 – 07 – 17 – 36 – 49

Last Tuesday (28), there were no winners of the main lanes in either draw.

In the first one, however, 5 people scored five of the six points and received R$ 8,602.26 each. Another 367 hit four dozen and took R$ 133.93.

In the second draw, the corner was awarded to six people, who won R$6,451.69, and the court yielded R$75.97 to 647 bets.

Did you miss the last Dupla Sena draw? Recover here.

lotof easy

THE lotof easy, contest 2336, can pay BRL 3.6 million this Thursday to the bettor who hits the 15 tens at night.

See what they are:

01 – 03 – 04 – 06 – 10

11 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 16

17 – 18 – 20 – 22 – 25

The draw on Wednesday (29) for Lotofácil had no winners in the main lane and, therefore, the prize accumulated.

Two hundred and thirty-six people matched 14 numbers and each one won R$1,703.37.

Another 9,289 scored 13 points and took home, each one, R$25.

See the numbers drawn for Lotofácil this Wednesday.

Learn how sweepstakes work

Play/ Google

Lottery drawings take place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo, from 8 pm onwards.

The procedures are closely inspected by two popular auditors, who oversee the draws and validate them.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the audience has a reduced number of people.

Metro World News tracks the draws in real time and immediately publishes the results on their social networks and website.