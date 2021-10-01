See today’s Grêmio news (30)

Credit: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA

If you missed Grêmio’s news in this Thursday, 30 of September, the fans prepared a summary of what was most important in the tricolor of Rio Grande do Sul:

In a column written on the GZH portal, the narrator of Rádio Gaúcha and presenter of the Newsroom, Pedro Ernesto Denardin, suggested that Grêmio “return” attacking midfielder Jaminton Campaz to Tolima. The journalist said he had backstage information and stated that coach Luiz Felipe Scolari does not like the athlete.

The 2021 season allowed Grêmio 8 loan negotiations involving club players. As a result, this same group should return in December to Porto Alegre, where they will have their futures reassessed. Not everyone will remain in the tricolor gaucho and the Fans summarizes current situations.

Grêmio has renowned players in its squad. From the consolidated defense formed by Geromel and Kannemann, to recent reinforcements in the attack, such as Douglas Costa and Borja. According to the website Portal do Gremista, these four athletes have the highest salaries of the current Grêmista squad. Also according to the website, the values ​​are approximate.

In an interview given to Rádio Gre-Nal this past Wednesday, former Grêmio steering wheel Dinho, who piled up titles for the club between 1995 and 1997, said he was “destroyed” by what he has seen of Grêmio on the field, mainly because he was unable to consider the “favorite” tricolor not even against small clubs.

