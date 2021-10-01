See what is #FACT or #FAKE in Otávio Fakhoury’s statements in Covid’s CPI | Fact or Fake

The Fato ou Fake team checked his main statements. Read:

“They (vaccines) are still in the experimental stage, according to information from the US FDA and Anvisa, although Anvisa has waived phase 3 for it to be applied – it is still in phase 3 of testing”

The statement is #FAKE. See why: All vaccines in use in Brazil had their efficacy and safety data evaluated and approved by Anvisa, ensuring their use within the approved indications. The FDA, the US drug regulatory agency, also approved the vaccines, contrary to what was stated.

According to Anvisa, all vaccines that have been applied were conducted in a phase 3 clinical research study and have already completed this stage. In addition, no vaccine in use in the country was exempted from presenting data from phase 3 of the clinical trial.

In other words, the vaccines in use in Brazil are not experimental. Anvisa further clarifies that all studies provide for long-term monitoring of research participants and that formally the study only ends when monitoring of all volunteers is finished.

“Other additional studies can and are being carried out for specific aspects, such as, for example, increase in the public, but this does not mean that any authorized vaccine has not complied with phase 3 of the clinical study”, informs the agency.

Ana Paula Duarte Souza, pharmacist, researcher, professor at the School of Health and Life Sciences at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUC-RS) and author of materials that explain the stages of vaccine production, says the statement that vaccines are still at the experimental stage is not true.

“The initial vaccines did not enter into experimental use, but into emergency use, due to the urgency and the need for vaccines to be approved because of the pandemic. So, at no time was it ruled out that these vaccines had to be tested until the last phase, the three, to then be released for use in the country. It is not an experimental stage. We are not doing an experiment, no. The vaccine has been tested, it has been approved.”

“There is already a definitive registration for two vaccines in Brazil. We have approved the registration of Pfizer and AstraZeneca by Anvisa. So these two vaccines aren’t even in emergency use anymore. They are already approved for definitive use in the country.”

“In the e-mail, Dr. Fauci, the greatest American authority, revealed that masks do not have that efficiency. They are effective for anyone with Covid; for others, they are ineffective in protecting against the virus”

#IT’S NOT LIKE THIS. See why: Fakhoury’s claim is out of context, as Anthony Fauci, who is the US government’s chief epidemiologist for combating Covid-19, later changed his understanding and recommendations. The e-mail that Fakhoury refers to was written by Fauci in February 2020. The message was obtained through a request for access to information and published by the American website Buzzfeed. At the time, still at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the doctor stated that masks should only be used by “infected people, to prevent them from spreading the infection”. At that time, he believed that the mask was not capable of “protecting uninfected people from contracting the infection”.

The recommendation for use, however, changed as experts researched and found more evidence about the disease. In the United States, for example, at first, the recommendation for use was restricted to health professionals and people with symptoms of the disease. With the evolution in the number of cases, the request was expanded to the entire population. In Brazil, the situation was similar. The first case of the disease was registered in March, but the policy of using masks was only adopted in April, the same month in which the United States made the decision for general use.

In later interviews, Fauci acknowledged that the initial understanding of wearing the mask needed to be changed because “the circumstances have changed” as well. In July 2020, in an interview with NPR, he admitted that the “confused message at first” was “detrimental to conveying the recommendation about the masks”.

Several studies have already been carried out that prove the effectiveness of using the mask. As the new coronavirus is transmitted mainly through the air, the equipment is essential to prevent a person from being contaminated by inhaling aerosols produced when an infected person exhales, speaks, screams, sings, sneezes or coughs.

A survey published in the journal “Science” in January, for example, showed that, if a person is in contact with someone who is infected, the mask makes a barrier, reducing the inhalation of the virus. Another study published by The Lancet found that a 10% increase in mask use can be associated with a more than three-fold chance of keeping the transmission rate (Rt) below 1.

The checking of Fauci’s speech has already been carried out by other vehicles such as AFP, AP and Estadão Vera.

“I have no alliance with the President of the Republic… I don’t even have personal contact with him”

The statement is #FAKE. See why: Otávio Fakhoury met Jair Bolsonaro on several occasions. He maintains a relationship with the president that has existed at least since 2015. Fakhoury has already met Bolsonaro in Congress while the current president was still a deputy. He has also traveled with him, arranged a lunch for the president at his home, and is currently working for Bolsonaro to join his party to run for re-election.

On July 27, Fakhoury was sworn in as state president of the Brazilian Labor Party (PTB), which is talking to the Pocketnarista clan to join the party for the 2022 elections. Four days later, Fakhoury posted photos with the president on a social network. Jair Bolsonaro at a party event. In one of the photos, Fakhoury says: “TMJ Pr Jair Bolsonaro! Count on me and on the PTB São Paulo”.

A short time earlier, in April, Fakhoury confirmed to reporter Monica Bergamo that he had arranged lunch for Bolsonaro at his house. Due to bad weather, the place for the meal was transferred to the Tangará Palace, in São Paulo. The meeting was attended by 40 people, including Ministers Damares Alves, Minister for Women and Human Rights, Flávia Arruda, Secretary of Government, and Tereza Cristina, Minister for Agriculture.

Even before Bolsonaro took office as president, Fakhoury’s wife, Vivian Kherlakian, who is a stylist from São Paulo, was responsible for designing the dress and earrings that the vice first lady, Paula Mourão, wore at the inaugural ball. government.

In addition, according to an investigation by the Agência Pública, in 2019 Fakhoury became the treasurer of the Social Liberal Party (PSL-SP) at the request of Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the president and then president of the party in the state.

Otávio Fakhoury also traveled in 2017 with President Bolsonaro to New York, to follow a lecture that was attended by Olavo de Carvalho. He acted as a translator for the then deputy.

“I am not a defendant in any criminal proceedings, I am not a defendant in any criminal proceedings”

The statement is #FACT. See why: Otávio Fakhoury, in fact, is not a defendant in criminal cases that are being processed in both the Federal and State courts. There are 40 lawsuits related to Fakhoury going through several instances, but in none of them the deponent of this farm in the CPI is criminally liable as a defendant.

Even so, Fakhoury is investigated in the Fake News inquiry, which is being processed by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), conducted by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

And there is also an inquiry by the Federal Police, hosted by the Federal Public Ministry of São Paulo (MPF-SP), which investigates those responsible for undemocratic acts carried out last year and runs at the 1st Federal Criminal Court of São Paulo, of the Regional Federal Court of 4th Region.

