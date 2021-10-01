See when the new payment schedule should come out

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is paid annually to workers who worked in the previous year. For example, those who worked in 2019 had their benefit payments released from 2020. Just as those who worked in 2020 should have started to receive in 2021.

However, due to the pandemic, and the government’s search to find resources to finance the Emergency Benefit for the Preservation of Employment and Income (BEm), the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat) ended up postponing the payment of this year’s benefit. , thus injecting the more than R$ 7 billion from this year’s PIS/Pasep to the employment and income preservation program.

PIS/Pasep payment schedule

The official payment schedule for the allowance has not yet been released. This is because the announcement should only take place in January 2022, when the government will have identified all workers who are entitled to PIS/Pasep.

Thus, payments must take place between the months of February and June for all workers. This is because the Codefat resolution that decided to postpone the payment of the allowance determined that the payment must take place for all beneficiaries in the first half of next year.

The Codefat resolution also changed the payment system. As payment for previous years, payment starts in the second semester of one year and only ended at the end of the first semester of the following year.

Now, with the new Codefat resolution, all payments must take place in the same year, with payments running between the months of January and December.

What to expect for next year’s payment?

For the payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus next year, workers who were already entitled to the benefit due to the program’s rules such as: being enrolled in the PIS/Pasep system for at least 5 years and having received an average remuneration of up to two minimum wages in the base year, they continued to have the normal right to receive.

According to Codefat, despite the postponement of payments, no worker will be negatively affected by the decision. Thus, the rules for receiving will remain the same, so if you fit the main rules you will continue to be entitled to the benefit.