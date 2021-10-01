SEMP TCL announces partnership with Roku and launches screens with Google TV in Brazil

The company SEMP TCL announced today (30), its new products in Brazil. Among the novelties is the partnership with Roku, the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the United States. And its new lineup of smart TVs integrated with Google.

As part of the agreement, TCL will extend its global partnership with Roku to bring more TCL Roku TV models to Brazil later this year. In the coming weeks, the company will launch the new SEMP Roku TV line in the country, with sizes from 32 to 50 inches and prices starting at R$ 1,849.

SEMP Roku TV models will come with access to over 100,000 movies and TV series from thousands of free and paid streaming services — including Disney+, Netflix, Globoplay, HBO Max and Spotify.

“With the increase in the number of Brazilians who started to watch streaming channels in substitution to the traditional pay TV package, consumers can choose only the content they want to watch and pay only for these services”, says João Rezende, product and GTM in the TV/Audio and Video category of SEMP TCL.

See below for some features of the SEMP Roku line of TVs.

Ease of access

Smart TV displays all entertainment options (streaming, cable/satellite, antenna) on a personalized home screen.

Roku Universal Search

Just search by title or actor to get results for shows and movies on major channels.

High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

The 4K Roku TV models support HDR10 content, which makes the colors brighter and richer.

Roku Remote

A simple remote control for browsing TV and streaming channels with channel shortcut buttons.

Free Roku mobile app

You can control the TV through the Roku app (available for Android and iOS) on your mobile device. You can also use the “private listening” feature with headphones.

Automatic software updates

SEMP Roku TV models support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Through Airplay, users can stream, control and share their favorite content directly from iPhone, iPad or Mac.

HomeKit allows users to control their Roku device by voice using the Home app and Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or HomePod.

Suggested prices:

32R5500 for R$1,849

43R5500 for R$2,699

50RK8500 for R$3,499

TVs integrated with Google system

Another novelty is the TCL P725 and C825 TVs, the first TVs in Brazil with the integrated Google TV system.

The TCL P725 is the most basic model. The TCL C825 is more advanced, which, in addition to the new system, has Mini LED technology.

The two televisions bring in the new panel the Google TV system, already found in the new Chromecast, launched exactly a year ago. TCL is the first brand to bring the new interface to Brazil.

TCL P725

The TCL Google TV P725 4K features Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound — which give users a more immersive experience, plus integrated Google Assistant and hands-free operation. It runs Google TV on a 1.3GHz quad-core AiPQ processor, and can upscale screen and audio.

Suggested values ​​for these models are:

55P725 BRL 3,999

65P725 BRL 5,499

75P725 BRL 6,899

TCL C725

The TCL QLED 4K TV C725 features QLED technology, which features visual quality of over a billion colors, and promises smoother, more natural performance.

The C725’s image quality is enhanced by Dolby Vision technology, increasing color quality, brightness, contrast and detail.

The C725 model also features the new HDR 10+ technology. It optimizes image quality for display in 4K using dynamic tone mapping to reflect frame-by-frame or scene-by-scene variations in brightness, color saturation and contrast.

The model has support for Google TV, “Hands free” technology and voice control 2.0, Google Duo, and AIPQ Engine.

Suggested prices:

50C725 BRL 3,999

55C725 BRL 4,399

65C725 BRL 6,399

TCL C825

TCL Mini LED 4K TV C825 has specifications that try to get closer to the gamer audience. It also has an integrated camera for video calls.

The C825 adopts new LED panel lighting technology, which significantly reduces the size of traditional LED.

In addition to the Google TV system, it also has technologies such as Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Vision IQ, which dynamically adjust images as light changes in the environment. In other words, you can leave the TV in front of the window now.

For video game players, the C825’s Game Master allows for an optimized experience. With 120 Hz display, it supports HDMI 2.1 (with 4 inputs) VRR, ALLM, eARC, WiFi 6 and low-input lag.

Suggested prices

C82565 BRL 9,999

C82555 BRL 5,999

All models will be available in Brazil in 2021, some already in October.