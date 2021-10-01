SEMP TCL launches three new Smart TVs in Brazil with Roku TV operating system

THE ALWAYS TCL launched, this Thursday (30), a new line of Smart TVs in the Brazilian market. In all, there are three televisions with HD, Full HD and Ultra HD resolutions fruits of a partnership between the manufacturer and the American company Roku. The new SEMP models TCL will come with Roku’s operating system, which provides access to more than 100,000 movies and shows from thousands of free and paid streaming services, including Netflix, Globoplay, Disney Plus, Spotify and HBO Max.





the televisions SEMP Roku TV are available in sizes from 32 to 50 inches, promise high image quality and reach the market costing from R$ 1,849.00 in the launch period. Roku arrived in Brazil in 2020 and SEMP is the third brand to offer models with the Roku TV system in the country. Also on Friday, TCL announced that its next Android Smart TVs will arrive in Brazil with Google TV interface.





The models of SEMP Roku TV also support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Through Airplay, Roku users can mirror, control and share their favorite content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac to their compatible Roku device, bringing the experience to the big screen. HomeKit allows users to easily and securely control their Roku device using voice through Home and App Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or HomePod.

“Our intention with the releases is to bring intelligent solutions to everyday life, so that the way to consume streaming content on television is even more practical for all users”, said the product & GTM manager of TV/audio and video at SEMP TCL, João Rezende.

Price and availability

According to the manufacturer, the 32-inch and 43-inch models of the SEMP Roku TV are available now and can be found in major retail stores. The 50-inch device will be available in the coming weeks. Here are the suggested prices for the new TVs: 32R5500 SEMP Roku TV: R$1,849 (HD);

SEMP Roku TV: R$1,849 (HD); 43R5500 SEMP Roku TV: R$2,699 (Full HD);

SEMP Roku TV: R$2,699 (Full HD); 50RK8500 SEMP Roku TV: R$ 3,499 (4K UHD).