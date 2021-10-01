Senate and Chamber have special programming to celebrate Pink October — Rádio Senado

women’s health

Transcription

SENATE AND CHAMBER OF DEPUTIES WILL HAVE SPECIAL ACTIVITIES TO CELEBRATE ROSE OCTOBER, FROM THIS MONDAY, DAY 4. THE CAMPAIGN SERVES WOMEN’S AWARENESS ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF PREVENTION AND DIAGNOSIS FOR EARLY BREAKDOWN OF CANCER OF DISEASE. REPORTER RAQUEL TEIXEIRA. The Senate and Chamber of Deputies debut the Pink October program with the lighting of the National Congress building, which will be pink until the end of the month. Also starts on Monday, the 4th, the photographic exhibition of women with mastectomies from Associação Recomeçar, at Espaço Galeria. And on the 19th, when the International Day to Combat Breast Cancer is celebrated, there will be a projection of images and phrases to raise awareness in the main building of the Congress from 6 pm. Employees, employees and parliamentarians will also be able to participate in the campaign to collect scarves, hats and wigs. Boxes for depositing donations will be located at the main entrances to the Senate and Chamber. And it is possible to donate one’s own hair to the José Alencar Children’s Hospital in Brasília, having the hair cut in partner salons. Public hearings are also scheduled to debate topics such as resilience and achievement of results with the participation of athletes and medalists, the consequences of the pandemic for the treatment of the disease, the fight against breast cancer, and breast reconstruction. The Special Prosecutor for Women in the Senate, senator Leila Barros, from the Citizenship of the Federal District, tells a little about her own experience of fighting the disease. I lost my mother to breast cancer about 17 years ago so besides being a woman and understanding how important pink october is for all of us, I felt a lot on my skin all the suffering and all this emotional issue that involves the treatment of breast cancer. Senator Zenaide Maia, from the Pros of Rio Grande do Norte, who is a physician, warns about the importance of preventive exams and early diagnosis to increase the chances of a cure for patients with breast cancer. It is the cancer that kills the most women in Brazil, even though we know that, when the diagnosis is made at the initial stage of the disease, today we have a 90% to 95% chance of cure. So I would like to make an appeal here, let’s give women in this country the visibility of the importance of tests such as mammography and draw attention to it. Breast cancer is what most affects women worldwide and caused about 685,000 deaths in 2020. And just last year there were more than 2 million new cases, which tend to appear more frequently in women over 40 years old deity. Among the main symptoms of the disease are the appearance of nodules and spots on the breasts, the desquamation or inversion of the nipples and the release of a transparent secretion. From the Senate Radio, Raquel Teixeira. TO FIND OUT MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE PROGRAM OF THE OUTURBO ROSA CAMPAIGN AT THE NATIONAL CONGRESS, ACCESS THE SENADO.LEG.BR WEBSITE AND SEARCH THE MENU OF THE WOMEN’S ATTORNEYS OFFICE.