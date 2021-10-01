Senate Approves Include Cost to Install Solar Home Energy in Real Estate Financing | Policy

The Senate approved this Thursday (30), unanimously, the project that authorizes the inclusion of the cost of installing solar energy in the value of financing the property acquired within the Housing Finance System (SFH).

The SFH is a housing credit program created in 1964 with the objective of reducing the housing deficit in the country. The system is irrigated, basically, with resources from savings accounts and the FGTS.

The SFH offers financing with interest limited to 12% per year plus the Referential Rate – the client can use the FGTS to pay down the property or pay off the outstanding balance. Under the program, the buyer can finance up to 80% of the property’s value, which cannot exceed R$ 1.5 million in the appraisal.

The proposal – authored by senator Kátia Abreu (PP-TO) and reported by the congressman’s son, Irajá (PSD-TO) – is being analyzed by the Chamber.

The project’s objective, according to the senators, is to “facilitate” the access of families to their own generation of electricity, make electricity bills cheaper and contribute to the environment through the use of clean energy.

“The project creates the possibility that the buyer of a property can add the value of the installation of a photovoltaic generation system in its financing, under the SFH, diluting the payment in installments”, stated Irajá.

“This energy source is one of the best alternatives for reducing emissions [de gases] in the atmosphere, therefore, this proposal is in line with the government’s commitments to the international community at the Climate Summit to achieve neutrality of net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050,” said Kátia.

According to the approved project, the The maximum amount that can be added to the financing will be R$ 15 thousand or 10% of the property’s appraised value – whichever is greater between these two possibilities.

The text also provides for the possibility of updating the values ​​above through a regulation to be edited by the government.

violence against women

The senators also approved a bill that creates the National Policy on Data and Information related to Violence against Women. The program’s objective is to gather, systematize and make available information on all types of violence against women.

The text has its origins in the Senate, where it was approved in 2016. When it passed through the Chamber, the proposal was changed, so it had to be reconsidered by the senators. Now, the project is being sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro.

One of the changes made by the deputies was the removal of the word “gender” from the proposal.

By the text approved on Thursday, violence against women is understood as “an act or conduct practiced for reasons of the female gender that causes death, damage or physical, sexual or psychological suffering to women, both in the public sphere and in the sphere toilet”.

The guidelines of the national policy are:

the integration of databases of bodies that assist women in situations of violence within the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary Powers;

production and transparent management of information on the situation of violence against women in the country;

encouragement of social participation through the provision of consistent, up-to-date and periodic data that enable a critical assessment of public policies to combat violence against women.

Among the program’s objectives are:

subsidize the formulation, planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of policies to combat violence against women;

produce information with availability, authenticity, integrity and comparability on all types of violence against women;

keep the information available in an electronic system for quick and full access, except for data whose advertising restriction is regulated by law.

The text provides for the creation, in electronic media, of the Unified Registry of Data and Information on Violence against Women. The registration will gather, among other data:

place, date, time of violence, means used, description of aggression and type of violence;

profile of the battered woman, including information on age, race/ethnicity, disability, income, profession, education, origin from a rural or urban area and relationship with the aggressor;

characteristics of the aggressor, including information on age, race/ethnicity, disability, income, profession, education, origin from a rural or urban area and relationship with the battered woman

history of occurrences involving violence from both the victim and the aggressor;

occurrences recorded by law enforcement agencies

open inquiries and referrals;

quantitative of violent deaths of women.

The proposal also establishes the creation of a committee, formed by representatives of the three branches, to monitor the policy’s implementation at the federal level. According to the project, states and municipalities will be able to join the program through a cooperation instrument. Expenses will be borne by the bodies that adhere to the plan.