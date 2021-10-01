September ends as the month with the fewest Covid deaths in 2021 in the country; were 16,275 victims | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (30) 637 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 596,800 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 540. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -1% and points stability for the sixth day second.

With that, September ends as the month with the fewest deaths by Covid in 2021 so far. Were 16,275 deaths in September; ahead of August, with 24,088, and January, with 29,558. April, the deadliest month, had 82,401 registered victims, 5 times more that September.

Covid-19 deaths per month in Brazil Source: Health Departments/Consortium of press vehicles

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Thursday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Friday (24): 565

Saturday (25): 528

Sunday (26): 528

Monday (27): 524

Tuesday (28): 569

Wednesday (29): 544

Thursday (30): 540

1 of 5 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Six states and the Federal District are up in the trend of the moving average of deaths: SP, DF, GO, AC, TO, CE and SE.

Amazonas and Roraima there were no new deaths from the disease on the last day.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,425,777 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 27,979 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 16,831 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -8% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 596,800

596,800 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 637

637 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 540 (variation in 14 days: -1%)

540 (variation in 14 days: -1%) Total confirmed cases: 21,425,777

21,425,777 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 27,979

27,979 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 16,831 (variation in 14 days: -8%)

On the rise (6 states and the DF): SE, AC, DF, CE, GO, TO, SP

SE, AC, DF, CE, GO, TO, SP In stability (8 states): PR, RS, PI, ES, PE, RJ, RO, MS

PR, RS, PI, ES, PE, RJ, RO, MS Falling (12 states): AL, SC, MG, PB, AP, MA, MT, RR, PA, AM, BA, RN

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 91 million Brazilians are fully vaccinated when taking the second dose or the single dose of immunizers. There are 91,454,456 doses applied to complete the vaccination schedule, which corresponds to 42.87% of the country’s population.

Among those who are partially immunized with the first dose of vaccines are 146.605,293 people, which corresponds to 68.73% of the population. The booster dose was given to 882,684 people (0.41% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 238,942,433 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

2 out of 5 states with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 States with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

3 out of 5 states with stable deaths — Photo: Art Editoria/G1 States with deaths in stability — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

4 out of 5 states with falling deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 States with falling deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

ES: 1%

MG: -25%

RJ: -10%

SP: 21%

DF: 61%

GO: 29%

MS: -14%

MT: -40%

AC: 100%

AM: -44%

AP: -33%

PA: -42%

RO: -13%

RR: -42%

TO: 25%

AL: -20%

BA: -47%

EC: 48%

MA: -36%

PB: -27%

PE: -4%

PI: 6%

RN: -65%

SE: 200%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by municipality month by month