Sesa approves changes and releases the public to return to the stadiums; Fortaleza x Atlético-GO will have fans – Play

The joint work between Ceará, strength and Ceará Football Federation (FCF) it happened fast and it was effective. In less than 24 hours, the adjustments requested by the Ceará Health Department (Sesa) were held and the protocol developed for the return of the public to the stadiums was officially approved.

Thereby, the game between Fortaleza x Atlético-GO, at 17:00 this Saturday (2), is confirmed as the first test event with the presence of fans. The clash in between Ceará x Internacional, on Wednesday (6), will be the second test event.

Through an official statement, Sesa stated that “all the adjustments requested by Sesa in the protocol presented by the club and the Ceará Football Federation were fulfilled. This Thursday, the Public Ministry of the State of Ceará (MPCE) amended the previous letter, communicating which would accept Sesa’s technical decision to carry out the match with the public”.

Now the strength it will officially disclose how it will carry out the check-in process for members, as well as the sale of tickets to its fans. The president Marcelo Paz he has already explained, exclusively to the Verdes Mares System, how the process will take place.

In this first match, there will be 6,200 fans, 200 of which will be in cabins and 6,000 tickets (divided between 5.00 for supporters and 1,000 that will be offered for sale).

busy backstage

Thursday (30) was a lot of movement behind the scenes to comply with all the adaptations that were recommended by Sesa within the deadline. After all, the adjustments should be sent until 23:59 this Thursday (30), for the body to decree whether there would be public or not in the duel between Fortaleza x Atlético-GO, for the 23rd round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Work began on Wednesday night (29) and all reservations in the document were carried out. Early on Thursday morning, they were sent to the State Government.

In the afternoon, the wait was for the consent document from the Municipal Health Department, assuming the commitment to inspect and monitor participants residing in Fortaleza, for a period of 14 days, which was also forwarded to Sesa.

Position of the Health Department

Initially, through an official note, the Health Department had stated that “the Preliminary Analysis showed non-compliance with some items contained in the Test-Event Protocol published by Sesa and in the current decree of the Government of Ceará on social isolation measures against Covid -19 and release of activities”.

But now, it has secured release. See official notice

The Department of Health of Ceará (Sesa) informs that it issued an opinion authorizing the holding of the test event between Fortaleza Esporte Clube and Atlético Clube Goianiense, this Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Arena Castelão, with the presence of fans, limited to 10% of stadium capacity.

All adjustments requested by Sesa in the protocol presented by the club and by the Ceará Football Federation were fulfilled. This Thursday, the Public Ministry of the State of Ceará (MPCE) amended the previous letter, stating that it would accept Sesa’s technical decision to carry out the match with the public.

Participants are required to prove to the event organizer (Fortaleza Esporte Clube) the complete vaccination schedule (two doses or a single dose), as well as the use of masks and social distance. Only players, technical committees and press professionals are allowed to access the event without full immunization, who must prove the application of the first dose and be tested with antigen or negative RT-PCR within a maximum period of 48 hours before the event.