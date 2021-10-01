Sesa approves the protocol and confirms the presence of the public in Fortaleza x Atlético-GO

After the adjustments made in the specific protocol for the match, the State Health Department issued, on Thursday, 30, an opinion allowing the holding of a test event with fans in the game between Fortaleza and Atlético-GO, which will take place this Saturday, at 5 pm, at Castelão.

Only 10% of the stadium’s capacity will be used, totaling 6,200 seats available. All fans who go to the stadium will have to have the complete vaccination cycle (two doses) and it’s up to Fortaleza to do the proof. The club will make the conference through the digital vaccination card, issued by Conecta SUS. For member-fans who will check-in, it will be necessary to register the document on the program’s website.

There will be 5,000 seats for members, 1,000 for separate sale and another 200 tickets sold for cabins. Prices are not set yet, but the sale and check-in must be released this Thursday night, 30.

Players, technical committees and press professionals are allowed to enter with only one dose and tested negative for Covid-19.

No one will be able to approach the stadium on the day of the match without a ticket and there will be no street vendors around Castelão to avoid crowding.

