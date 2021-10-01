Shaq advises the Nets to resolve Kyrie Irving’s absence

nba_shaq_da_advice_for_p_nets_resolving_the_absence_of_kyrie_irving nba_shaq_da_advice_for_the_nets_resolving_the_absence_of_kyrie_irving

Expectations couldn’t be higher for the Nets, who are one of the favorites to win the NBA title in 2021-22. But as of now one of their best players, Kyrie Irving, may need to miss home games if he doesn’t get vaccinated because of local laws.

What should the Nets do? Shaq has some advice for owner Joe Tsai: switch Irving.

“Whoever owns the Brooklyn Nets, get him out of there,” Shaq said Wednesday on CBS Sports radio’s “Tiki and Tierney” show.

Laws in New York City and San Francisco prevent unvaccinated players from playing and training indoors.

Irving did not attend the Monday media day in person because of protocol. He asked through an interview via Zoom that people respect his privacy. Brian Lewis of The Post reported that several people within the Nets organization are convinced that Irving will eventually be influenced by teammates and will be vaccinated.

Irving could lose more than $400,000 per game lost if he doesn’t comply with local law.

Shaq thinks the Nets can win a championship without Irving, as they have Kevin Durant, James Harden and a strong supporting cast.

“I would come up and say, ‘Get him out of here,’” Shaq said. “We can win with these two guys and a great pitcher and some rebounds. Get your ass out of here.”