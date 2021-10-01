‘She knows absolutely nothing!’ says Mileide about Rico

Mileide Mihaile and Sthefane Matos were talking about doing the tasks assigned to pedestrians in “The Farm 13”, such as milking the cow and cooking, noting that those who like it, do it with pleasure

However, at one point, they started talking about Rico Melquiades, criticizing the influencer’s attitudes within the program and his comments.

“So then the person comes and hurts it. On the day there, he said: ‘Anyone who doesn’t know should buy. This is not a well of humility no’. He never exchanged a word with me, how can he be,” Mihaile declared.

“He wants to say things as if he were living outside, as if he knew everything, but he didn’t know anything at all!”

Sthe agreed: “He likes to do this with a lot of people.” “I think this is so dangerous, so low. He knows a wound that hurts and sticks a finger, just like he did with Bill. If he had answered, that was all the other wanted”, Mileide continued, stating that they rub their hands over his head.

See+: Gui Araújo says he will nominate Rico Melquiades in the next poll

“Me for example, really, if I make a mistake here, I want you to be the first person to talk to me and tell me my consequences. Being a friend is not about covering up, but being on the side and saying: ‘you will pay for your mistakes’”, said the former Wesley Safadão about friendship.

“I, who wasn’t even his friend, arrived and said: ‘if you continue with these attitudes, I’m not going to hang out with you anymore.’ I don’t agree, I can’t. It seems to have two personalities, when it explodes, it becomes another person”, Sthe pointed out.

CRITICIZING THE HYPOCRISY OF PEANS

Next, Mileide Mihaile and Sthefane Matos began to criticize the hypocrisy that the other participants ended up exposing on the reality show.

“I’m shocked by the people, it doesn’t support anything. It’s time to put the battery in there, but when will it act…”, snapped Sthefane. “True, it doesn’t,” agreed Mileide. “There were people who started it and I was surprised….”, Matos continued.

See+: Pedestrians have new punishment and Marina is found guilty

“It’s a choked business, right? Very strange. Then I wonder if I’m being unfair, if I’m not understanding. It stays: ‘because I’m thinking differently,’” Mileide said.

“Oh my daughter, we’re thinking more, taking a step back and thinking about our own game. A matter of hours everything changes! No way! You can’t literally sit on the fence, soaping what you believe,” she concluded.

