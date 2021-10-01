Shortages lead to long lines and fights at UK gas stations; watch video | World

In the last week, fights and arguments have taken place at gas stations in the United Kingdom as the climate of tension increases due to the crisis in the supply sector, which has pushed drivers to the limit after spending hours in queues trying to refuel. (see the video above).

There is gasoline, say the distributors, the problem is in transport. With the scarcity in the number of truck drivers operating in the country, the sector has found difficulties in delivering the fuels – in addition to other products – within Great Britain.

The problems with the supply in the country – which is an island, which makes its logistics even more difficult – are not new.

In recent months, many companies in the food industry have been reporting difficulties in receiving basic products. Fast-food chains (such as Mc Donalds, for example) were left without the famous, and traditional, French fries.

Last week, however, oil giants such as BP and ExxonMobil announced the closing of gas stations as they found it difficult to get the fuel to customers. In addition, supermarket shelves are already starting to run out.

The British have been facing long lines at those gas stations that have managed to replenish their stocks. But in some regions, between 50% and 90% of outlets are completely out of gas.

Concerned, medical associations, nurses and caregivers are asking health professionals to have priority when it comes to supplies.

Is there a lack of fuel?

According to the British government, not. The difficulty of taking fuel to the points of sale is the problem. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps even said that the lack of gasoline was the fault of drivers who ran after the product “by the panic of the population”.

“There is no shortage of fuel and people must be sensible and only refuel when they need it,” Shapps said in an interview with the Andrew Marr program on the British broadcaster BBC.

THE Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), the country’s gas station association, said it has not seen an increase in fuel supplies in several parts of the UK, and said that there is still a lot of pressure from drivers who are trying, without success, to fill up.

Opponents of Boris Johnson’s government claim that this was “announced chaos”. The problem has to do with Brexit – the UK’s exit from the European Union. The long hours and low wages were also driving many drivers away from the profession.

The situation got worse because a good part of the truck drivers who worked in the country come from the European bloc. Before, they circulated freely. Now, new border bureaucracies get in the way and any delay costs money: Many drivers are paid by the distance covered, not by the hour.

With the restrictions of the pandemic, many of them went home and did not return. The transport sector has been operating with a labor shortage estimated at around 100,000 drivers, according to more recent calculations.

The conservative government is now trying to turn to foreign workers to get around the problem. Authorities will offer 5,000 visas for drivers from other countries to work temporarily until Christmas.

Eastern European transport associations, a major source of labor for the UK in recent years, seem unwilling to help and say the British need to learn to deal with the consequences of Brexit.