Singer Gloria Estefan reveals sexual abuse at age 9

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Singer Gloria Estefan revealed that she was sexually abused at age 9 by a music teacher who was part of her family.

The “Turn the Beat Around” singer first spoke about the abuse in an episode of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans,” which was released on Facebook Watch on Thursday.

She did not identify her abuser, but said he threatened to kill her mother if she talked about the abuse.

“He was family, but he wasn’t the closest family. He was in a position of power because my mom had put me in his music school, and he immediately started saying I was very talented and needed special attention, and he felt lucky because of the attention he gave me.” said Estefan, who is now 64 years old.

“I told him ‘This can’t happen, you can’t do this.’ And he said, ‘Your father is in Vietnam, your mother is alone and I will kill her if you tell her,’ added the artist.

Estefan said when he finally told his mother, she called the police, but was discouraged from taking the matter further to court because of the trauma Estefan would go through if he needed to testify.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant)

